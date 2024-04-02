 Pro Padel League Kicks Off 2024 Season With Miami Tournament | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Pro Padel League Kicks Off 2024 Season With Back-to-Back Events in Miami

Move over, pickleball — padel is the fastest-growing racquet sport in the world.
April 2, 2024
The Pro Padel League brings fast-paced action during its two-week tournament at Ultra Padel Club in Miami.
The Pro Padel League brings fast-paced action during its two-week tournament at Ultra Padel Club in Miami. Pro Padel League photo
Share this:
Sure, pickleball gets all the buzz for being America's fastest-growing sport. But when it comes to the fastest-growing sport globally, that title belongs to the other racquet sport padel.

More than 25 million people play the sport globally, and starting this week, some of the best in the world are converging in Miami to participate in the Pro Padel League (PPL). The league kicks off its second season on April 2 at Ultra Padel Club. Once that tournament wraps up on April 7, the PPL will host a second tournament at Ultra April 9-14.

"Miami is probably the hottest spot for padel in the U.S. so far," says PPL commissioner Marcos del Pilar. "This marks the first event we have hosted in Miami. The quality of players will be insane, and our league just keeps growing."

PPL is credited for being North America's first and only professional padel league. Its first season boasted seven teams; for 2024, there are ten. Notable franchises include Miami Padel Club, which has tennis champion Juan Martin del Potro as a strategic advisor; 2023 champions Las Vegas Smash; and the Orlando-based Flowrida Goats, owned by Daddy Yankee.

According to del Pilar, Daddy Yankee will attend each match day during the first tournament (April 2-7) along with other undisclosed A-listers scheduled to appear.

The tournament's format involves ten teams divided into two, five-team divisions for four days of round-robin play. The top two teams from each division will compete in the semifinals, and the winners will play on Sunday for the championship. More than $150,000 in prize money is up for grabs in Miami.

The teams will put on a show on Ultra Padel Club's nine courts, with the bulk of big-name matches going down on two stadium courts. Notable players in the PPL include current or prior top-five global players like Ariana Sanchez Fallada, Martin De Nenno, and Juan Martin Diaz. According to del Pilar, beyond the Miami event, there will likely be other PPL events in California and New York this year.

"What we've put together here with the PPL is a totally disruptive and novelty concept," del Pilar says. "The beauty is that we're not only able to capture fans of players, but we're getting players to support the cities and growth of the sport."

Del Pilar has big ambitions for the PPL, adding, "We want to be one of the major leagues in the United States and, with all my respect, the NBA of padel. The aspirations are there. We have been a catalyst and booster for the sport in the last year, and there are many more years to come."

Pro Padel League. Tuesday, April 2 through Sunday, April 7; and Tuesday, April 9 through Sunday, April 14; at Ultra Padel Club, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; propadelleague.com. Admission is free; reserved seating tickets cost $40 to $750.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, sports and entertainment in South Florida since 2017. His work has also appeared in USA Today, BBC, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, Travel + Leisure, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.
Contact: Jesse Scott
Internet Drags Miami Woman Who Wrote "The Case for Marrying an Older Man" Essay

Social Media

Internet Drags Miami Woman Who Wrote "The Case for Marrying an Older Man" Essay

By Naomi Feinstein
De la Cruz Collection Shutters Design District Home, Art to be Auctioned Off

Visual Art

De la Cruz Collection Shutters Design District Home, Art to be Auctioned Off

By Douglas Markowitz
Djokovic a No-Show at Miami Open as Collins Unexpectedly Wins the Women's Title

Sports

Djokovic a No-Show at Miami Open as Collins Unexpectedly Wins the Women's Title

By Jesse Scott
World Red Eye: Anitta, Camila Cabello, Offset, and Others

Photos

World Red Eye: Anitta, Camila Cabello, Offset, and Others

By World Red Eye
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation