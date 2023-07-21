Explore Miami Like a Local: Marriott Launches Immersive Mobile Tour App

Locals and visitors can now explore Miami's vibrant culture and diverse culinary scene, all from the palm of their hands.
Marriott Bonvoy has partnered with Greater Miami and Miami Beach to launch the Capture the City Miami tour, an immersive mobile app offering a self-guided virtual tour led by popular Miami fashion blogger Daniela Ramirez (@nany).
Julissa Kepner, Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay general manager and executive board member (and incoming chair) of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, tells New Times the app invites travelers and locals alike to discover the best food, photo ops, culture, and deals from Miami's top must-see restaurants, hotels, and attractions in neighborhoods including South Beach, the Design District, Wynwood, and Little Havana.
"Capture the City Miami was created to help travelers and locals experience Miami through Marriott Bonvoy's unique lens and discover the city's many offerings," Kepner explains. "In addition to allowing locals to take a deep dive into the city's most dynamic neighborhoods and locations, many local restaurants, shops, and cultural destinations are offering exclusive perks — some worth $200 per person — that will bring the best of Miami to life, all while creating a story that's as eye-catching as the city itself."
With the Capture the City Miami Tour, users can embark on a self-paced adventure guided by Daniela's expertise and insider knowledge while taking advantage of the app's perks and discounts. At the same time, they can stop to take in the sights and scenes at some of Daniela's favorite photo-friendly spots at places such as the Design District and Domino Park.
"We wanted to provide the most authentic experience from an insider's perspective, and Daniela Ramirez was the perfect choice," shares Kepner. "As a local Miami fashion blogger and content creator who has lived in Miami for over 20 years, we felt like Daniela was the perfect tour guide to showcase the dynamic, photo-worthy locations and insider hot spots that Miami and Miami Beach have to offer."
The Capture the City app also features a live map aimed at helping guide foodies to embark on an exploration of the South Beach, Wynwood, and Little Havana food scenes. As part of the app's utility, exclusive tips, perks, and discounts are pegged to ensure users get the best bang for their buck.
Capture the City of Miami Tour mobile packages are offered at $59 (1 to 4 guests), $118 (5 to 8 guests), and $157 (9 to 12 guests). The app advertises discounts and foodie perks from local vendors valued at $200 per person.
Among the discounts: a complimentary glass of champagne at Baccarat Boutique Bbar and Lounge, a 25 percent discount on admission to the Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood, and a free traditional mojito with the purchase of an entrée at Havana 1957.
In addition to food offerings and discounts, the app explores 19 local Marriott hotels from Bal Harbour to Miami Beach and Coconut Grove. The app may be purchased online or at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels.
By utilizing immersive technology and collaborating with locals like Daniela Ramirez, Marriott aims to showcase the true essence of Miami's culture, making it an enticing destination for food and beverage enthusiasts looking to heighten their stays.
"Right now, we're focused on bringing the best-in-class experience to Miami," Kepner says. "Our goal is to curate a unique, insider tour for visitors and locals looking to enrich their travels and explore all of the great things the city has to offer."
Marriott Bonvoy Capture the City Miami. Available for purchase via capturethecitymarriott.com.