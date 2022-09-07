Support Us

Virgin Voyages Collaborates With Miami's Best Restaurants, Purveyors for Its Ships

September 7, 2022 9:00AM

Wynwwod Brewing's Stray the Course on Virgin Voyages
Wynwwod Brewing's Stray the Course on Virgin Voyages Photo by Laine Doss
Miamians who traverse the MacArthur Causeway are likely familiar with Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady — the striking grey and red ship that cruises from Port Everglades weekly.  The ship, which had a delayed launch due to the pandemic, has been sailing for the better part of a year now, with its sister ship, the Valiant Lady, spending summers in the Mediterranean and winters in Miami.

The ships are unique in that, instead of catering to families with water slides, buffets, and giant shopping malls, the Virgin Voyages are adults-only cruises that try to woo people who might eschew traditional ships. For instance, buffets have been replaced with a food hall brimming with sushi, ramen, burgers, desserts, and salads. There are also eight different restaurants, including a multi-course molecular dining experience at a restaurant called the Test Kitchen. The Scarlet Lady boasts several bars, a late-night pizzeria, and an ice cream parlor, to name but a few of all the places to get food and drink.

What also sets Virgin apart from other lines is its partnerships with local Miami companies that provide the ship with quality products. Some of the items are on prominent display, like Wynwood Brewing Co.'s Stray the Course, a red ale made specifically for Virgin and served at many of the ship's bars and restaurants, as well as the Bar Lab and Cocktail Cartel crafted cocktails made specifically for the ship.
click to enlarge
Pizza onboard the Scarlet Lady is made with Mister 01 pizza dough.
Photo by Laine Doss
Other items are more behind the scenes and sourced for their quality. The dough for those delicious late-night pizzas, for instance, is made by Mister 01.

Frank Weber, senior vice president of fleet operations for Virgin Voyages, says the decision came about because his team simply wanted its sailors (Virgin lingo for passengers) to eat and drink top-notch products. "We don't really promote that Mister 01 makes the dough for us.  Rather than make the pizza dough, we wanted the best."

Weber says the same of the decision to tap the creative minds of Miami's own Bar Lab, Unfiltered Hospitality, and Cocktail Cartel for the ships' cocktail programs. "These people are right at the cutting edge of cocktails. They help us to really stay at the top. They know what's hot and what's happening," says the cruise executive.

Virgin Voyages has tapped into what can be called a Miami "dream team" of suppliers for their ships. Zak the Baker provides gluten-free baked goods, greens from Teena's Pride are sourced, cocktails are garnished with Filthy cherries and olives, and afternoon tea is enhanced with a pot of JoJo Tea. In addition, the ship also gets its coffee from Intelligentsia Coffee in Chicago.

Weber explains that Virgin Voyages continually seeks out companies that have great products and solid sustainability practices. "Those are the companies that make great partners," he adds. For instance, Miami-based Filthy hires people who find it challenging to get employment: individuals with felony pasts or who lack any formal education. "During COVID they were bringing in teachers so that their employees could get an education. That sourcing message is great. They're people you feel comfortable to hug," he says.

Weber also explains why all the Miami collaborators don't necessarily get a shout-out on menus. "We wanted these partners for their expertise to really help give an exceptional performance. These people fit into our values and the products are great. It's just the right thing to do. That's just part of our philosophy."

So, if you decide to take a Virgin Voyage and enjoy a cocktail, a pot of tea, or a midnight pizza, remember that that large ship in the middle of the ocean still has a deep connection with some of Miami's favorite small businesses.  
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
