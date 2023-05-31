New MIA Terminal Will Let You Skip the Airport Hassle — for a Price

click to enlarge Rendering of the PS MIA terminal PS photo

"There are no lines, no check-in counters, and no concourses. The stress associated with travel is completely eliminated," PS CEO Amina Belouizdad Porter tellsIf this sounds too good to be true, it's not. A new private terminal operated by PS is slated to open at Miami International Airport (MIA) within the historic former Pan American Airways (Pan Am) headquarters. The company's private terminal has already proven successful at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The Miami terminal is slated to break ground by the end of 2023 and open by early 2025.So how does it work?"Imagine boarding a commercial flight without setting foot in the airport," Belouizdad Porter says. "PS is a private terminal that feels more like a beautiful private members' club or a boutique hotel than an airport."Upon booking with PS, guests may book access to the space's lounge, the Salon — complete with food and beverages spread — or its private suites. The suites include a private bathroom, food service pantry, two-person daybed, and balcony, as well as access to barber services, spa services, a manicurist, and more.Logistically, guests are taken through a private TSA screening and driven across the MIA tarmac to their commercial flight. When arriving at MIA, guests are met at the plane's door and whisked away to the PS terminal where, for international flights, private customs and immigration screenings are available.Belouizdad Porter says the starting price point for a PS terminal visit in Miami will be $695."There are certainly plenty of services that help make your airport experience quicker," she says. "What we offer is the ability to completely skip the airport as you know it."The Pan Am building originally opened in 1963 and was designed to model the U.S. embassy in New Delhi. As part of its PS transformation, Belouizdad Porter says its terracotta façade, lobby tilework, and entry staircase will all be carefully preserved and highlighted."Pan Am pioneered modern air travel and was once the most luxurious and largest international airline in the U.S.," she says. "We have big shoes to fill as we become stewards of its [prior] regional headquarters."In addition to its Miami announcement, PS recently unveiled plans to open a terminal in Atlanta this summer and in Dallas in spring 2024.