Florida Singles Among Least Honest in Online Dating, Study Finds

It has been a rough few months for those looking for love in South Florida. First, New Times reported that Florida is the worst state for dating. Another study revealed Miami is one of the worst cities in which to raise a family.
Unfortunately, we have more bad news for those still trying to find their soulmates here in the Sunshine State.
A new study by DatingAdvice.com found that Florida singles are not the most truthful when it comes to their online dating profiles. The study asked 3,000 singles to rate on a scale from 1 to 10 how truthful their matches have been regarding their ages, jobs, and appearances.
"Florida singles were given a score of 4.7 out of 10, which was below the national average of 5.1," the study says.
While Florida singles have trouble telling the truth in their dating profiles, South Dakota singles are the most truthful, with a score of 7.5. Singles in Los Angeles and New York both scored lower than Florida, with respective honesty scores of 4.5 and 3.4.
According to the study, people were lying the most about their relationship status, appearance, and age. It looks like Miami will never lose its tagline, "A sunny place for shady people."
If you need help navigating the dating scene here in the Magic City, check out Asha Elias' Vice City Pillow Talk columns, where she unpacks local dating trends and relationship issues.