 Miami One of the Worst Cities to Raise a Family, Study Says | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Miami Among Worst Cities to Raise a Family, Study Finds

Miami ranked 181 out of 182 cities in terms of affordability for those looking to start a family.
June 14, 2024
Life in paradise takes its toll on the bank account balance.
Life in paradise takes its toll on the bank account balance. Photo by ThePalmer/Getty Images
Share this:
If you are one of the lucky few to find a worthwhile beau in the Magic City, you may want to think long and hard about raising your future family in South Florida.

According to a new study by WalletHub, Miami is among the roughest cities to bring up a family, ranking 156 out of 182 cities in the U.S.

There's no question Miami has beautiful beaches, ample entertainment, and a desirable climate for those who can withstand summer heat better than frigid winters. But after drilling down into the numbers on cost of living and other objective categories, the study found it's a tough city in which to build a family.

To compile the rankings, WalletHub compared cities across five different categories: "family fun," "health and safety," "education and child care," "affordability," and "socioeconomics."

More than 40 key metrics were weighted across the five categories to rank the best and worst spots to start a family. "Family fun" took into account metrics like recreation-friendliness, the weather, and the average commute time. "Health and safety" considered the violent crime rate per capita, family homelessness, and pediatricians per capita, among other factors.

"Education and child care" examined the high school graduation rate, school system quality, and childcare costs. Lastly, "affordability" took into account cost of living, housing prices, and "wallet wellness," while the socioeconomics category included measures like unemployment rate, share of families living in poverty, and the wealth gap.

You may be wondering what's pushing Miami to the bottom of the list. Its unaffordability (shocker) and socioeconomic factors. Out of the 182 cities, Miami ranks at 181 for affordability and 161 for socioeconomics.

Thanks to a post-pandemic real estate blastoff that outpaced the nationwide increase in property prices, the city has consistently ranked as one of the least affordable U.S. housing markets relative to resident income. A RealtyHop review recently placed Miami in second place behind Los Angeles on a list of worst cities for housing affordability.
Source: WalletHub

Miami wasn't the only South Florida city to grace the bottom of the WalletHub's rundown of family-friendly cities. Fort Lauderdale and Hialeah are ranked at 161 and 168, respectively.

Miami and Hialeah were among the five cities with the lowest median family salaries while Hialeah had the lowest playgrounds per capita of the 102 cities with available data. Miami's health-and-safety and family fun rankings were 62 and 75, respectively.

But the Magic City does have one positive going for it, according to the study. The city's education-and-childcare ranking falls within the top 20 out of the 182 cities on the list. 

Fremont, California topped the overall rankings with Overland Park, Kansas, and Irvine, California rounding out the top three for best cities to raise the fam. Pembroke Pines is Florida's highest ranked city at 40 on the list, with Tampa and Orlando not far behind. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news. Naomi started her career with New Times as an intern from June–August 2019, then worked as a fellow from August 2022 to February 2023 before joining the staff full-time. She graduated from University of Miami where she contributed to the student-run newspaper, The Miami Hurricane. She holds a master’s degree and graduated with honors from the Columbia School of Journalism. In 2021, Naomi was recognized as the College Journalist of the Year from the Society of Professional Journalists of Florida, and she placed second for Best General News Story in the 2021 Pinnacle Awards.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein
Peek Inside Actress Sydney Sweeney's $13.5 Million Florida Keys Mansion

Celebrities

Peek Inside Actress Sydney Sweeney's $13.5 Million Florida Keys Mansion

By Alex DeLuca
Reporter-Averse Mayor Suarez Sits Down With Podcaster Who Posted Bigoted Content

Politics

Reporter-Averse Mayor Suarez Sits Down With Podcaster Who Posted Bigoted Content

By Naomi Feinstein
Miami Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected, Flood Watch Continues

Weather

Miami Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected, Flood Watch Continues

By Alex DeLuca and Naomi Feinstein
Panthers Draw First Blood in Game 3 — and a Stanley Cup Finals Meme Is Born

Sports

Panthers Draw First Blood in Game 3 — and a Stanley Cup Finals Meme Is Born

By Julia Postell
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation