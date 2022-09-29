The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, September 30

click to enlarge Bonobo at Space Park: See Saturday Photo by Grant Spanier

Saturday, October 1

click to enlarge Sebastián Yatra at FTX Arena: See Saturday Photo by Erick Fernando Quituizaca

Sunday, October 2

One of the city's iconic landmarks, the, is closing its doors after 37 years. But much like everything in Hialeah, nothing comes to an end without a big bang to go along with it. Thehas partnered with Probidæ, Internet Friends, Annex, and the Boombox for a 12-hour closing party featuring a stellar lineup of Miami-based artists, community organizers, and market vendors. Partygoers can say goodbye to the best place to score everything from jewelry to airbrushed apparel, accompanied by two stages of DJs and live music."You expect to fall asleep sober" whencomes around? Think again. The standup comedian takes the stage at the Parker as part of his Are You That Guy? Tour. Wallace first blew up social-media platforms such as Vine and Instagram with his humorous videos. Eventually, he became a player in the comedy scene, especially among young adults. Today, fans praise him for coming up with highly quotable lines like "Ain't no laws when you're drinking Claws" and "Dude, I haven't been this sober since birth."In 2001, Suzan-Lori Parks'premiered off-Broadway at the Public Theater before moving to Broadway the following year. The play, for which Parks won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama (the first Black woman to be so honored) and the Outer Critics Circle Award, zeroes in on two brothers haunted by their past and obsessed with the street con game three-card monte. On Friday, the Main Street Players present their production of the award-winning play under the direction of Carey Brianna-Hart. Shows are scheduled every weekend through October 16.Perhaps you knowfrom his memorable stint on HBO'sas the coattail-riding Erlich Bachman. Miller has also had roles in, and. He's also had specials on Comedy Central and HBO. Miller stops at Miami Improv on Friday and Saturday for a two-night stint, delivering the kind of standup comedy he's long been known for.Just in time for the start of the spooky season, Savor Cinema and Popcorn Frights hosts a weekend full of gore and horror during the. On Saturday, Savor will screen Halloween film classics, and. Return on Sunday — if you dare — for the Florida premiere ofand a 4K restoration of teen slasher flickNo two film festivals are alike, but you've probably not been to one as uniquely weird as the(MUFF). During the fifth-annual MUFF, audiences will experience weird shorts, music videos, the Circle-Jerk Awards, and even the return of several filmmakers who've screened their work at past editions. Need more inducement? There's food and a full bar to enjoy during the screenings.British musician and producerbraves the Miami humidity when he takes the stage at Space Park on Saturday as part of his Fragments Live Tour. The L.A.-based artist's North American tour kicked off last month in Montreal. Bonobo released his seventh album,, back in January and has admitted it was a challenge to create. The five-time Grammy nominee toldKatie Bain that he suffered from writer's block during the lockdown. "There was the irony of having all this time and nothing to talk about. So it took a while," he confided.Latin pop starheadlines FTX Arena as part of his Dharma World Tour on Saturday. The 90-minute show features Yatra performing songs like "Tacones Rojos," "Pareja del Año," and "Chica Ideal." The Colombian singer reached a new level of fame when he sang the Lin-Manuel Miranda-penned track "Dos Oruguitas" off thesoundtrack; the song was nominated for an Oscar for "Best Original Song." In January, the singer released his third album,, which features collaborations with Rauw Alejandro, Natti Natasha, Justin Quiles, and Mariah Angeliq.Dress up in your all-black attire and put on your darkest makeup: It's time for a. Join your fellow goths for a brunch of the highest order, including exquisite teas, three-tier tower finger sandwiches, and sweets that nobody can refuse. Don those (black) gloves and point those pinkies outward — this event, hosted by the local pinup community Pinned South Florida, is a tea party to die for.Is your kid driving you crazy playing "Baby Shark" on repeat? Find some respite when the New World Symphony presentson Sunday. The symphony invites families to stop by the New World Center for a day of classical music featuring works from Tchaikovsky'sand Disney blockbusters like. Don't worry if your little one can't hold still during the performance. The event is presented with kids from 4 to 9 in mind, so you're welcome to talk and move throughout the concert hall while the orchestra plays.