The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, September 30One of the city's iconic landmarks, the Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market, is closing its doors after 37 years. But much like everything in Hialeah, nothing comes to an end without a big bang to go along with it. The pulgero has partnered with Probidæ, Internet Friends, Annex, and the Boombox for a 12-hour closing party featuring a stellar lineup of Miami-based artists, community organizers, and market vendors. Partygoers can say goodbye to the best place to score everything from jewelry to airbrushed apparel, accompanied by two stages of DJs and live music. 6 p.m. Friday, at Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market, 12705 NW 42nd Ave, Opa-locka; 305-688-0500; opalockahialeahfleamarket.com. Tickets cost $10 via shotgun.live. Sophia Medina
"You expect to fall asleep sober" when Trevor Wallace comes around? Think again. The standup comedian takes the stage at the Parker as part of his Are You That Guy? Tour. Wallace first blew up social-media platforms such as Vine and Instagram with his humorous videos. Eventually, he became a player in the comedy scene, especially among young adults. Today, fans praise him for coming up with highly quotable lines like "Ain't no laws when you're drinking Claws" and "Dude, I haven't been this sober since birth." 7 p.m. Friday, at the Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $29.50 to $39.50 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
In 2001, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog premiered off-Broadway at the Public Theater before moving to Broadway the following year. The play, for which Parks won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama (the first Black woman to be so honored) and the Outer Critics Circle Award, zeroes in on two brothers haunted by their past and obsessed with the street con game three-card monte. On Friday, the Main Street Players present their production of the award-winning play under the direction of Carey Brianna-Hart. Shows are scheduled every weekend through October 16. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, at Main Street Playhouse, 6812 Main St., Miami Lakes; 305-558-3737; mainstreetplayers.com. Tickets cost $30. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Perhaps you know T.J. Miller from his memorable stint on HBO's Silicon Valley as the coattail-riding Erlich Bachman. Miller has also had roles in Ready Player One, Big Hero 6, Deadpool, and Transformers: Age of Extinction. He's also had specials on Comedy Central and HBO. Miller stops at Miami Improv on Friday and Saturday for a two-night stint, delivering the kind of standup comedy he's long been known for. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, at Miami Improv, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Ste. 224, Doral; 305-441-8200; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $30. Jose D. Duran
Saturday, October 1Just in time for the start of the spooky season, Savor Cinema and Popcorn Frights hosts a weekend full of gore and horror during the Popcorn Frights Wicked Weekend. On Saturday, Savor will screen Halloween film classics Near Dark, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Meyers. Return on Sunday — if you dare — for the Florida premiere of Spirit Halloween: The Movie and a 4K restoration of teen slasher flick I Know What You Did Last Summer. Saturday and Sunday, at Savor Cinema, 503 SE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-3456; popcornfrights.com. Tickets cost $10 to $79 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
No two film festivals are alike, but you've probably not been to one as uniquely weird as the Miami Underground Film Festival (MUFF). During the fifth-annual MUFF, audiences will experience weird shorts, music videos, the Circle-Jerk Awards, and even the return of several filmmakers who've screened their work at past editions. Need more inducement? There's food and a full bar to enjoy during the screenings. 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, at Hard Rock Cafe, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; instagram.com/miamiundergroundfilmfestival.Tickets cost $15 to $20 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
British musician and producer Bonobo braves the Miami humidity when he takes the stage at Space Park on Saturday as part of his Fragments Live Tour. The L.A.-based artist's North American tour kicked off last month in Montreal. Bonobo released his seventh album, Fragments, back in January and has admitted it was a challenge to create. The five-time Grammy nominee told Billboard's Katie Bain that he suffered from writer's block during the lockdown. "There was the irony of having all this time and nothing to talk about. So it took a while," he confided. 7 p.m. Saturday, at Space Park, 298 NE 61st St., Miami; spaceparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $25 to $40 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
Sunday, October 2Dress up in your all-black attire and put on your darkest makeup: It's time for a Gothic Tea Party. Join your fellow goths for a brunch of the highest order, including exquisite teas, three-tier tower finger sandwiches, and sweets that nobody can refuse. Don those (black) gloves and point those pinkies outward — this event, hosted by the local pinup community Pinned South Florida, is a tea party to die for. 11 a.m. Sunday, at the Tea Room at Cauley Square, 12310 SW 224th St., Miami; pinnedsouthflorida.com. Tickets cost $45; email [email protected] to reserve your spot. Sophia Medina
Is your kid driving you crazy playing "Baby Shark" on repeat? Find some respite when the New World Symphony presents "Powers and Potions: The Magic Within" on Sunday. The symphony invites families to stop by the New World Center for a day of classical music featuring works from Tchaikovsky's Sleeping Beauty and Disney blockbusters like Encanto. Don't worry if your little one can't hold still during the performance. The event is presented with kids from 4 to 9 in mind, so you're welcome to talk and move throughout the concert hall while the orchestra plays. 11:30 a.m. Sunday, at the New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; 305-673-3330; nws.edu. Tickets cost $20. Sophia Medina