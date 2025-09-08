Eyes on Miami: Shaquille O’Neal, ALXS, and Others

click to enlarge Shaquille O’Neal World Red Eye photo

Shaquille O’Neal isn't just a pro on the basketball court. The NBA legend alE11even welcomed DJ Diesel, better known as Shaquille O’Neal, for a live set. The NBA legend-turned-DJ dropped heavy-hitting tracks that kept the energy high all night.The Shelborne by Proper welcomed locals for a community-driven wellness morning that began with a mat Pilates session led by Celine Farach.The Collection McLaren proudly hosted the grand finale of McLaren’s States of Endurance tour — an 11-day, 3,867-mile journey honoring McLaren’s legendary 1995 Le Mans victory. Guests began the evening at the Collection before joining a police-escorted rally to the Miami Autodrome.Boulud Sud at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami hosted an intimate dinner for artists Elliot and Erick Jiménez, their family, friends, and colleagues to celebrate the opening of "Elliot and Erick Jiménez: El Monte." Presented by JW Marriott Marquis Miami, with a supporting sponsorship from Spinello Projects, the evening celebrated the debut of their exhibition at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM).ALXS gave an exclusive performance during her private showcase at La Tropical, where guests gathered to enjoy the rising artist’s sound in an intimate setting.