Eyes on Miami: Shaquille O’Neal, ALXS, and Others

World Red Eye spotted celebrities at E11even, La Tropical, and other Miami hotspots.
September 8, 2025
Image: Shaquille O’Neal
Shaquille O’Neal World Red Eye photo
Shaquille O’Neal isn't just a pro on the basketball court. The NBA legend al

DJ Diesel at E11even

click to enlarge
Shaquille O’Neal
World Red Eye photo
E11even welcomed DJ Diesel, better known as Shaquille O’Neal, for a live set. The NBA legend-turned-DJ dropped heavy-hitting tracks that kept the energy high all night.

A Morning of Movement at the Shelborne by Proper

click to enlarge
Ivanna Hernandez, Celine Farach, and Christina Garcia
World Red Eye photo
The Shelborne by Proper welcomed locals for a community-driven wellness morning that began with a mat Pilates session led by Celine Farach.

McLaren Endurance Rally and Reception at the Collection

click to enlarge
Hunter Leininger, Jack Barlow, and Oliver Webb
World Red Eye photo
The Collection McLaren proudly hosted the grand finale of McLaren’s States of Endurance tour — an 11-day, 3,867-mile journey honoring McLaren’s legendary 1995 Le Mans victory. Guests began the evening at the Collection before joining a police-escorted rally to the Miami Autodrome.

Dinner in Honor of "Elliot and Erick Jiménez: El Monte" at Boulud Sud Miami

click to enlarge
Elliot and Erick Jiménez
World Red Eye photo
Boulud Sud at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami hosted an intimate dinner for artists Elliot and Erick Jiménez, their family, friends, and colleagues to celebrate the opening of "Elliot and Erick Jiménez: El Monte." Presented by JW Marriott Marquis Miami, with a supporting sponsorship from Spinello Projects, the evening celebrated the debut of their exhibition at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM).

ALXS Private Showcase at La Tropical

click to enlarge
ALXS
World Red Eye photo
ALXS gave an exclusive performance during her private showcase at La Tropical, where guests gathered to enjoy the rising artist’s sound in an intimate setting.
