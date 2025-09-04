 Miami Artists Mourn Loss of Gramps, As Space Plans to Close | Miami New Times
Miami Creatives Mourn Looming Loss of a Vital Venue for Drag, Comedy, and Indie Film

Gramps is a valuable third space for Miami's diverse creative scenes.
September 4, 2025
Image: a DJ spins records behind the booth as people dance in from of him
DJ Hottpants is a fixture at Gramps, particularly during the venue's long-running Double Stubble drag nights. Photo by Monica McGivern
In what is undoubtedly the final nail in the coffin for the Wynwood that once was, Gramps announced last week that it will close its doors in January 2026. The news, while shocking, isn’t exactly surprising. The popular local dive feels woefully out of place in a neighborhood that is starting to resemble tourist and transplant enclaves like Brickell, rather than the vision of an arts district that developers like the late Tony Goldman once sold us on.

News of the impending closure quickly spread across social media, with everyone, from local musicians to bar regulars, mourning the loss.

But you'd be remiss to think of Gramps as just another dive bar. Sure, potent drinks are served and music from DJs and live acts keep the crowds moving, but the Wynwood watering hole also serves a higher purpose. It is a valuable third space for diverse creative scenes, including Miami's queer community, which made Thursday night's Double Stubble series the longest-running drag night in the neighborhood. Gramps' backroom, Shirley's Theater, is as vital a space for film and comedy fans as its outdoor stage has been for local and touring acts.

"I’ve been a patron of Gramps since the day they opened," says local librarian and AV Club founder Katharine Labuda. "I had part of my wedding there in 2014...In 2023, I started the AV Club film screenings at Shirley’s Theater. This intimate relationship with the space and the team gave me a deep appreciation for the community they cultivated."

Labuda regularly brought her cabinet of curiosities in the form of the film archives of the Miami-Dade Public Library System, bringing together local filmmakers and enthusiasts to Gramps’ backroom. It is one of many recurring events at the bar that caters to niche groups, including Nerd Nite Miami (for local intelligentsia), Synth Battle (for aspiring musicians), and Double Stubble (for the LGBTQ+ community).
click to enlarge Portrait of Carlos Hernandez and Max Manticof
Comedian Carlos Hernández (left) performed on Gramps' outdoor stage and inside Shirley's Theater.
Carlos Hernandez photo
For Miami’s comedy scene, Shirley’s is a necessary hub in a city where comedy spaces are sorely lacking. Since it opened in 2012, Gramps has hosted local up-and-comers alongside well-known names like Hannibal Buress, Eric André, and Ilana Glazer, who held a residency at the Wynwood venue in 2022.

Prominent local comedian Carlos Hernández sees Gramps as the great equalizer that brought many scenes together. "Gramps was the type of place where the weirdos, the posers, the cool kids, and everyone in between could let their Miami mirame-y-no-me-toque guard down and feel right at home sipping on a strong but cheap marg, watching a comedy show that Eric André might pop into, or the next best band you’ve never heard of," he says.

That camaraderie is what really sets Gramps apart from the run-of-the-mill bar. It wasn’t just another venue — it was a cultural institution. Wynwood might have plenty of restaurants, shops, and nightclubs these days, but it will lack a soul after January 2026.

"Every time I performed at Shirley’s or the main stage outside, it was a blast," Henández adds. "I’m gonna miss it."
Image: Jose D. Duran
Jose D. Duran is the former senior music editor of Miami New Times. His work has also appeared in publications likeVice, Billboard, and Spin. He’s earned numerous accolades including placing first for Weekly Newspaper Contest: Business Reporting from the Florida Press Association in 2020; placing third for the Writing: Light Feature from the Florida Press Club in 2019; and placing third in Weekly Newspaper Contest: Best Obituary from the Florida Press Association in 2015.
