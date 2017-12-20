Panther Coffee Hosts Free Holiday Cupping Crawl

Sure, bar crawls are fun — at first. Everyone starts out happy, but by the fifth Jägermeister shot, you're drunk and tired.

If you're interested in a crawl that leaves you more energized than when you started, check out Panther Coffee's holiday cupping crawl.

Saturday, December 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Panther will host a free cupping crawl at each of its locations. For every cupping you attend, you'll receive a stamp on your "coffee passport." The more stamps you receive, the more goodies you get at the end of the day.

Panther's Leticia Pollock says the idea behind the cupping crawl was to host a fun afternoon that the entire family can enjoy. "This time of year, a lot of people are entertaining family in Miami. This is something everyone can participate in — even kids since the cuppings are short."

The first cupping begins at 10 a.m. at Panther Coffee Miami Beach (1875 Purdy Ave.) before moving on to the new MiMo District location (6407 Biscayne Blvd.) at noon. From there, it's on to Wynwood (2390 NW Second Ave.) at 2 p.m. The crawl ends in Coconut Grove (3407 Main Hwy.) at 4 p.m.

Pollock says that each cupping session will feature two or three coffees and that you can jump in anytime — go to one cupping session or all four if you're a champ. In exchange, you'll be rewarded with the following prizes:



Visit one store (one stamp) and you'll get a 10 percent discount on coffee beans.



Visit two stores (two stamps) and you'll receive any beverage you like (even beer or wine) free.



Visit three stores (three stamps) and you'll get a free Panther Coffee enamel pin.



Visit four stores (for stamps) and you'll score a $20 gift card and be caffeinated enough to brave the mall for a last round of holiday shopping.



The Panther cofounder says the session will strategically end in Coconut Grove so families can enjoy dinner, shopping, or a movie afterward.

Best of all, as you collect stamps, you'll receive the prizes right away. So if you make it to all four sessions, you'll get a free beverage, a discount on beans, and a pin in addition to your gift card. And though there's no extra points if you wear an ugly holiday sweater or reindeer antlers, Pollock encourages everyone to be as festive as they want. "It's a great way to start the holiday weekend."

Panther Coffee Cupping Crawl. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, December 23, at all Panther Coffee locations; 305-677-3952; panthercoffee.com. Admission is free.

