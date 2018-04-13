Miami's Top Bakeries Compete in Croissant Battle, Tickets Still Available

Of all the restaurants, cafés, and bakeries in Miami, who makes the best croissant? French Morning, an online French culture magazine, wants a firm answer. That's why they're hosting Miami's first-ever Croissant Battle, where eight local eateries will present their best flaky treat to a panel of judges.
"We want to develop our French community across the U.S..," French Morning project manager Charlotte Farran says. "After the success of our "best baguette" contests, we feel it was only natural to bring this new experience to Miami, where there is a growing presence of French bakeries."
Similar to Miami's "best baguette" competition in 2016 and 2017, French Morning's Croissant Battle will transform the National Hotel on Sunday, April 15 into a boulangerie, bringing together bakers and foodies for an afternoon of croissant tasting and wine drinking.
Each baker and pastry-maker will present their croissants in front of a panel of judges during a blind-tasting contest, with one croissant crowned as "best" by the end of the event. An audience choice and a "best chocolate croissant" will be selected, too.
As the bakeries battle it out, join more than 300 attendees and sample croissants from all eight contenders while sipping on wine with charcuterie, cheese, breads, and jam.
Miami's competing finalists, based off of readers responses in French Morning, include Rosetta Bakery, Zak the Baker, La Boulangerie Boul’Mich, Lobster Bar Sea Grill, Flavorish, L’Artisane Creative Bakery, La Provence Miami, and B Bistro & Bakery. Their croissants' fate lies with a panel of judges including the National Hotel's Matthew McDonald, Juvia's Gregory Gourreau, Boulud Sud's Saeko Nemoto, the Diplomat's Christian Rassinoux, Grand Beach Hotel Surfside's Mickaël Marchand, and Vincent Catala and Yann Rio, both private pastry chefs in Miami.
Judges will grade each traditional croissant and chocolate croissant on a scale from one to 30 with categories such as quality of dough, taste, bake, and shape, according to Farran.
Tickets are still available online at $25 per person, which includes samples of all croissants along with a glass of wine, charcuterie, jams, a cheese buffet, and breads and pastries from local bakeshops. Purchase a $45 VIP ticket, which will add in a brunch buffet with bottomless mimosas and wines.
Croissant Battle at the National Hotel. Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 15, at 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; $25 to $45 via eventbrite.com.
