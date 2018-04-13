Miami's Top Bakeries Compete in Croissant Battle, Tickets Still Available

Lobster Bar Sea Grille will compete in Miami's first ever "best croissant" competition.

Of all the restaurants, cafés, and bakeries in Miami, who makes the best croissant? French Morning, an online French culture magazine, wants a firm answer. That's why they're hosting Miami's first-ever Croissant Battle, where eight local eateries will present their best flaky treat to a panel of judges.

"We want to develop our French community across the U.S..," French Morning project manager Charlotte Farran says. "After the success of our "best baguette" contests, we feel it was only natural to bring this new experience to Miami, where there is a growing presence of French bakeries."