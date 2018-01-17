Miami's Five Best Cheesy Dishes

January 20 is National Cheese Lover's Day, a time to unite and pay homage to fromage. Like any holiday, it should be spent in a gluttonous tizzy, noshing away on mountains of cheese.

Miami restaurants have embraced our love of cheese by using it in everything from classic warm sandwiches to ice cream. Here are the five cheesiest dishes in the Magic City.

1. Truffle mac at House of Mac. This food truck, which can be found at the Wynwood Yard and in South Beach, specializes in gourmet mac 'n' cheese dishes that are both delectable and hearty. Menu items include lobster mac ($17), pizza mac ($14), and a must-try four-cheese truffle mac ($10). Add a slice of cheesecake to round out your decadent meal. 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-903-2534; houseofmac.com.

Ms. Cheezious cranks out artisan renditions of the classic childhood snack. Courtesy Ms. Cheezious

2. Grilled cheese at Ms. Cheezious. Ms. Cheezious transforms the childhood classic into dishes worthy of your adult palate. Try the bacon and blue ($10), where creamy blue cheese and crisp bacon are buried between slices of sourdough. You can also craft your own sandwich from a large selection of cheeses such as Gruyère, mozzarella, Brie, and Havarti. 7418 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-989-4019; mscheezious.com.

Goat cheese and guava ice cream Courtesy of Lulu's Nitrogen Ice Cream

3. Goat cheese ice cream at Lulu's Nitrogen Ice Cream. The artisanal ice-cream shop that boasts a unique menu of seasonal and local flavors is best known for its flash-frozen ice cream. The shop's goat cheese ice cream will satisfy both your sweet tooth and cheese cravings. Each creamy scoop is dressed up with guava sauce, served in a cup or cone, and tastes much like a pastelito ($3.95). 2001 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; lulus-icecream.com.

Cheese Arepa Courtesy of La Latina

4. Arepa at La Latina. This Venezuelan areparía serves traditional street food laden with cheese. Opt for the build-your-own arepa, consisting of two corn cakes stuffed with your choice of cheese — Gouda, queso paísa, or queso mano ($4.50 to $7.50). Continue your cheese flight with a tequeño — a dough-wrapped cheese finger that fulfills all of your cheese-stretching desires ($5.95). 3509 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-571-9655; lalatinamiami.com.

Cheese saganaki Monica Alvarez Photography

5. Saganaki at Meraki Greek Bistro. The kitschy Mediterranean eatery nestled in the heart of downtown offers classic Greek fare. Order the saganaki ($8.99), flambéed sheep's milk cheese, fired up tableside and extinguished with lemon juice. Top off dinner with the Greek cheese platter — an assortment of Mediterranean items such as spicy feta spread, goat cheese, and vlahotiri, made with sheep's milk ($11.99). 42 SE First Ave., Miami; merakibistro.com.

