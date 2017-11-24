Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Blue Bottle Coffee, Jack Daniel's, and MKTPlace

As you recuperate from yesterday's Thanksgiving feast, turn your focus to this weekend's food and drink events. Blue Bottle Coffee is now open at Aventura Mall, Jack Daniel's Barbecue and Beats will take place in Hialeah Park Saturday, MKTplace at Goombay Plaza will debut in Coral Gables, and 30 Years: A Celebration of the James Beard Foundation will premiere on ABC.

Blue Bottle Coffee Opens at Aventura Mall. Weeks after Blue Bottle Coffee opened its first South Florida location in the Design District, the California-based java joint will debut a spot at Aventura Mall today. Coffee will be supplied by Blue Bottle's Bushwick, New York roaster. Brews such as espresso, cold brew, and New Orleans-style iced coffee will be sold within 48 hours of roasting the beans. Expect a curated menu of sweet and savory treats, including smeared toasts and Belgian waffles. The café will also provide free coffee education classes taught by company baristas. Though Blue Bottle might seem like a great place to get some work done, don't expect complimentary internet. The company maintains a "no Wi-Fi" policy to foster real-life interaction. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; bluebottlecoffee.com. Daily 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Photo by Ian Witlen

Jack Daniel's Barbecue and Beats at Hialeah Park. Miami's Oscar G and Armand Pena, along with New York's Rob-Lo, are ready to make the ground shake in the Paddock Garden during Jack Daniel's Barbecue and Beats. The fest will also offer grub from Coops Pit BBQ, Pirate Brothers BBQ, and King of Racks BBQ, along with a barbecue-eating contest. All of that slow-smoked ungulate flesh should guard against a hangover and fuel plenty of booty-shaking. Noon Saturday, November 25, at Hialeah Park, 2200 E. Fourth Ave., Hialeah; 305-885-8000; barbecueandbeats.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

Courtesy of the MKTplace

MKTplace at Goombay Plaza Debuts Pop-Up Market. MKTplace at Goombay Plaza, a pop-up food and entertainment complex, will open in Coconut Grove on the corner of Grand Avenue and Douglas Road this Saturday. Expect complimentary samples courtesy of local Coconut Grove culinary vendors, along with food for purchase. Offerings include tropical juices, conch fritters, smoked meats, and Caribbean-style sweets. There will also be live music by a local Caribbean/reggae band. 3 p.m. Saturday, November 25, in Goobay Plaza, 3685 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; mktplacemiami.com. Admission is free.

Photo by Jipsy Castillo

Give Thanks Brunch Edition at 1306 Miami. Giving to those in need can bring such good feels. This Thanksgiving weekend, you might be compelled to get some of those warm and fuzzies. D-Junction Mas, a Broward carnival band — you know, the kind that wears feathers and dances, bringing Caribbean music to the people — is pairing up with Adonis Events to offer you an easy way to tap into that feeling. The two groups will host the Give Thanks Brunch Edition at the downtown Miami spot 1306. Some of the proceeds from the event, offering food, mimosas, and drink specials, will help feed the homeless. 10 a.m. Sunday, November 26, at 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; facebook.com/DJunctionMas. Admission costs $35.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Intersport

30 Years: A Celebration of the James Beard Foundation Debuts on ABC. The one-hour special, hosted by chef Marcus Samuelsson, will include appearances by more than 50 award-winning chefs and personalities, such as Mario Batali, Daniel Boulud, Tom Colicchio, Carla Hall, Emeril Lagasse, Martha Stewart, and Ming Tsai. Samuelsson will chronicle the history of the James Beard Foundation and show its many facets, including cooking at the Beard House, annual awards, scholarship programs, and policy initiatives. 4 p.m. Sunday, November 26, on ABC. The special will re-air Sunday, December 17.

