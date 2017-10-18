 


Rendering of the forthcoming Design District space.EXPAND
Rendering of the forthcoming Design District space.
Courtesy of Blue Bottle Coffee

Blue Bottle Coffee Opens in the Design District and Aventura Mall

Clarissa Buch | October 18, 2017 | 8:47am
Oakland, California-based Blue Bottle Coffee is a few months away from opening two shops in Miami-Dade County, one inside the Aventura Mall's renovated dining wing and another in the Design District (3800 NE First Ave.).

The brand first announced its expansion to Florida in October 2016, with an expectation to open in the Design District by summer 2017. However, both locations are now slated to open by late 2017 or early 2018 instead. Exact dates are not yet available.

"Miami is a mirage-inducing, exuberant kind of place," founder James Freeman told New Times. "It makes me think of the guilty pleasures of reading Carl Hiaasen novels and drinking robusta-heavy, sugary espressos served in tiny styrofoam cups. I love how international the city has become, and I'm looking forward to making coffee for locals and visitors alike."

Blue Bottle Coffee's history can be traced to Central Europe, where a little place called the Blue Bottle opened in Vienna in the early 1700s. Nearly 320 years later, Freeman, a freelance musician with an affinity for coffee, decided to pay homage by opening a roaster. Now, about 15 years later, Blue Bottle Coffee has locations in California, New York, and Tokyo.

Photo via Facebook

In Miami, coffee will be supplied by Blue Bottle's Bushwick, New York roastery. Brews will be sold within 48 hours of roasting, such as espresso, cold brews, and New Orleans-style iced coffee.

"We make every coffee to order," Freeman says. "That is, we grind and pour each coffee individually."

Besides java, the Miami shops will offer a curated menu of sweet and savory treats, including smeared toasts and Belgian waffles. Cafes will offer free coffee education classes too, taught by company baristas.

Both locations will feature sleek, minimalist-designed spaces with wooden accents, complete with a coffee bar, seating area, condiment station, and a quiet area called the "romantic corner."

While Blue Bottle might seem like a great place to get some work done, don't expect complimentary Internet access. The company maintains a "No Wi-Fi" policy to help foster real-life conversation instead.

When Blue Bottle debuts, a portion of its initial proceeds will benefit the community. Sales at the Design District will go toward the Lotus House. A beneficiary for Aventura has not yet been determined.

Blue Bottle Coffee. Opening sometime late 2017 or early 2018 in the Design District (3800 NE First Ave.) and the Aventura Mall (19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura). Hours of operation are TBA. bluebottlecoffee.com.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

