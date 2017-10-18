Blue Bottle Coffee Opens in the Design District and Aventura Mall

Oakland, California-based Blue Bottle Coffee is a few months away from opening two shops in Miami-Dade County, one inside the Aventura Mall's renovated dining wing and another in the Design District (3800 NE First Ave.).

The brand first announced its expansion to Florida in October 2016, with an expectation to open in the Design District by summer 2017. However, both locations are now slated to open by late 2017 or early 2018 instead. Exact dates are not yet available.

Related Stories The Shocking True Story Behind True Loaf Bakery in Sunset Harbour

"Miami is a mirage-inducing, exuberant kind of place," founder James Freeman told New Times. "It makes me think of the guilty pleasures of reading Carl Hiaasen novels and drinking robusta-heavy, sugary espressos served in tiny styrofoam cups. I love how international the city has become, and I'm looking forward to making coffee for locals and visitors alike."