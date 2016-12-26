From Better Service to Bibimbap, Five Things Miami's Dining Scene Needs in 2017

Michael Schwartz's Fi'Lia at the SLS Brickell. Photo by Laine Doss

2016 was a major year for Miami's dining scene. Big name chefs Michael Schwartz and José Andrés

became neighbors at the SLS Brickell thanks to their buzzy new concepts, Fi'lia, and Bazaar Mar. Meanwhile, pastry genius Antonio Bachour finally got a place of his own with the opening of Bachour Bakery + Bistro in Brickell. This was also the year Coconut Grove became a legitimate dining destination, and chef Giorgio Rapicavoli of Glass & Vine, and Michael Beltran of Ariete deserve a lot of the credit.

In other 2016 news, health oriented fast-casual spots sprouted all over the city. Two particularly popular concepts are Dirt and Grown, the latter being the brainchild of basketball all-star Ray Allen and his wife Shannon. It's significantly easier to get a quick, affordable, and nutritious meal in Miami in 2016 versus 2015, and that's something to be proud of.





Simply put — dining in the Magic City has improved on all fronts this year. That said, we're still ways away from being a culinary capital like New York City, Los Angeles, or Chicago. This means 2017 isn't the time to rest on our laurels, but to continue to expand and improve our dining options. Here are five things (in no particular order) I'd like to see in Miami this coming year. Simply put — dining in the Magic City has improved on all fronts this year. That said, we're still ways away from being a culinary capital like New York City, Los Angeles, or Chicago. This means 2017 isn't the time to rest on our laurels, but to continue to expand and improve our dining options. Here are five things (in no particular order) I'd like to see in Miami this coming year. 1. Remember my name.

I can't tell you how many times I've returned to one of my favorite restaurants only to have the waiter ask if it's my first time dining with them. Seriously? It's frustrating and not to mention disrespectful to be a regular at a place and yet be treated like a newcomer each time. A quality eatery should take notes on its customers, and services like Open Table, Yelp Seat Me, and Resy make doing so especially easy. Miami simply has no excuses for lagging so far behind in this aspect of hospitality. I can't wait for the day where I return to one of my go-to spots and I'm greeted by name, given my preferred table, and yes, occasionally offered a complimentary starter, cocktail, or dessert as a thank you for my loyal patronage. And if they remember what wine I like — I'll literally be bowled over. After all, how can a restaurant truly succeed without repeat customers? 2. Serve up those sardines.

Miami has no shortage of seafood-centric eateries, so then why do so few of them serve fresh sardines? Sardines are high in omega-3 fatty acids and protein, and rich in umami flavor — all things that are currently trending. Grilled sardines from places like Spain and Portugal are utterly delicious when drizzled with olive oil, lemon juice and a sprinkle of sea salt, and are totally worthy of a place on Miami menus. It's not hard to get good sardines in Manhattan or Montreal, now lets get them over here. Even canned sardines are proprietary these days thanks to superior product and interesting flavors. Tired of avocado toast? Try sardine toast in 2017.



Broward County has Gabose for top notch, classic Korean dishes like bibimbap and kimchee pancakes. Miami-Dade, however, comes up short. Korean cuisine is bold in flavor and typically healthier than your average Chinese fare. Here is a void that needs filling, so listen up food community.

4. Get that goat.

Did you know goat has way less fat than most other types of meat, including chicken? It's also rich in protein and has the highest level of interstitial collagen. That's the stuff that's supposed to have super properties for your joints, brain, and gut, and is why the bone broth craze started in the first place. Goat's milk items are increasingly appearing on supermarket shelves, so why not start cooking up some good ol' goat and offering it at local restaurants?

Chicago's beloved The Girl and Goat serves goat empanadas with miso-blue cheese aioli and a squash-apple slaw, while Tail up Goat in Washington proffers lasagna with goat, kale, anchovy and salsa verde. Goat tastes like fresh lamb but with a texture that more closely resembles beef. It's categorized as a solid meat with a strong flavor, and it actually happens to be the most wildly consumed red meat in the world according to Modern Farmer. Indeed, a couple years ago Heritage Food USA started a No Goat Left Behind Program to give the goat industry a boost and have the protein be featured on more menus in America. So let's get a leg-up Miami and go for the goat this year.

Build the salad of your dreams at Sweetgreen. Photo courtesy of Sweetgreen

5. Sweetgreen in the Sunshine State.

Make-your-own-salad concepts are nothing new, yet the Magic City is still seriously lacking in this department. It's unclear why, because Miamians are certainly health-conscious. Besides, who wouldn't want a fast, affordable, and nutritious meal that's conveniently packaged so you can enjoy it at home, at your desk, or on a park bench? And though there are many excellent build-your-own-salad places, the best one is undoubtedly Sweetgreen. Everything just tastes better here, particularly the baked falafel, spicy quinoa, and citrus shrimp. Oh, and the miso-sesame ginger vinaigrette is to die for. What's more, depending upon the season, Sweetgreen will add items such as peaches, watermelon, and blue crab to its list of offerings. This rapidly growing chain already has locations in eight states so here's hoping number nine is Miami's lucky number.

Follow Valeria Nekhim Lease on Twitter and Instagram.

