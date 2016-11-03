Michael Schwartz's Fi'lia Is Miami's Restaurant of the Moment

Courtesy of Fi'lia

On a recent segment of WLRN's Restaurant Roundabout radio show, food writer Jen Karetnick mentioned that Michael Schwartz's new restaurant, Fi'lia, was so hot you could actually see the reservations flying away on OpenTable.

Though that sounds like an exaggeration, it's quite true. This past Saturday evening, the restaurant, located at the newly minted SLS Brickell, was abuzz with people. Not a seat in the dining room or at the bar was available. It seems that everyone in Miami was there, trying out the James Beard-winning chef's take on Italian.

Schwartz, best known for his eponymous Design District eatery, Michael's Genuine Food & Drink, started his career cooking Italian cuisine, telling New Times back in June, "I've been really lucky in my career, and I was thinking about things I want to cook and eat and environments I want to be in. Those ideas resonated with people."

Fi'lia's menu contains no real surprises. The offerings are standard red-sauce restaurant fare, broken down into pastas, pizzas, large plates, small plates, and extra-large plates.

What sets Fi'lia apart is Schwartz's attention to detail. At bread service, your server pours a generous amount of olive oil, personally selected by the chef, into a dish. Then, he takes out a small scissor and delicately cuts leaves from the small potted thyme at your table to make a dip.

Making the salad Photo by Laine Doss

Schwartz also wants to bring back that old-school restaurant chestnut — the caesar salad, prepared tableside. A cart rolls around the dining room, squeezing into tight spaces, stopping at nearly every table.

The scent of garlic bread grilling wafts through the room enticing diners to order a salad for the table. At $20, it's worth it for the show. As a chef's deft hands mash anchovies, swirl mustard, and break eggs, the whole room looks on in awe.

Photo by Laine Doss

The salad itself is delicious. It's tangy, acidic, and fresh. If you're used to eating caesar salads only at weddings and catered dinners, you owe it to yourself to reacquaint yourself with the real thing.

Photo by Laine Doss

Pastas include a rare-to-Miami cacio e pepe ($19), a hearty rigatoni Bolognese ($20), and bucatini ($21) with Calabrian chili flake breadcrumbs. The bucatini had enough heat to tingle the lips, but it's fine for most any palate.

Photo by Laine Doss

The restaurant takes advantage of its wood-fired oven and grill. A hangar steak ($34), served medium rare, is offered with wood-fired vegetables and slathered with a fine sundried tomato tapanade. It's large enough for sharing, especially with an order of pasta.

Photo by Laine Doss

If you're a fan of red sauce (or homesick for Brooklyn), order the chicken parm. The sauce is perfectly tangy, the chicken savory, and the cheese bubbly. At $23, it's generous enough for two — possibly four —people to chow down on.

Photo by Laine Doss

Leave room for gelato. The flavors rotate frequently, and last weekend there were seasonal flavors like pumpkin and apple, along with a flowery olive oil.

Photo by Laine Doss

The only distraction was the din in the room. Not much was done to buffer the sound of a full house of chatter and clinking glasses. Management did address this issue, saying that the restaurant's sound system was being tweaked. If that's the only problem with Fi'lia, it's easy to see why reservations are dear.

