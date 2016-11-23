Jose Andres' Bazaar Mar at SLS Brickell Serves Whimsical Dishes From the Sea

Bazaar Mar at the SLS BRickell Courtesy Bazaar Mar

When the Bazaar by José Andrés opened at the SLS Hotel in South Beach, all of Miami was aflutter. The James Beard-winning restaurateur, author, and chef brought cuisine that was whimsical, creative, thoughtful, and exquisite to Miami Beach. From his liquid nitrogen caipirinhas, prepared tableside, to grilled eel tacos presented in paper-thin shells, Andrés presents food that's familiar yet completely unlike anything you've had before.

Coupled with an over-the-top dining room designed by Philippe Starck and a lively scene of beautiful and sophisticated diners, the restaurant was deemed Miami's new "it" girl back in 2012.

Now, Andrés is back with his second Miami restaurant. Bazaar Mar just opened at the SLS Brickell and, by the looks of it, the chef is upping the ante with his seafood-centric menu.

The decor is reminiscent of a boardwalk amusement pier in a seaside town of your dreams. Blue and white tiles depict seaside scenes in a cross between Sailor Jerry and the Greek islands. Look closely to find the chef, himself, immortalized in the scene as a seafaring captain.

EXPAND Salmon Courtesy Bazaar Mar

The dishes are, as expected, an over the top celebration of sea life. Andres fashions mini fantasies for his dishes. A bagel and lox ($12), made with Russ & Daughters smoked salmon, air bread, cream cheese, and pickled onions, looks like a school of frolicking fish.

Ceviche Courtesy Bazaar Mar

A "classic" cobia ceviche ($26) is fashioned into one perfect rose and garnished with leche de tigre, nasturtium leaf, sweet potato, and corn nuts.

Whole fish Courtesy of Bazaar Mar

A whole salt-baked red snapper ($65) is prepared with romesco sauce and mojo verde.

Uni Courtesy Bazaar Mar

Bazaar Mar also offers an extensive raw bar including oysters, sea urchin, and scallops. Also find an uni souffle and a whole fried lion fish ($38). If you prefer to stay on land, jamón ibérico de bellota Fermín, a 48-month cured ham from free-range, acorn-fed, black-footed Iberico pigs, is hand cut for $56 a serving.

The liquid nitrogen caipirinha makes its way from the beach to Brickell. At $10, it's a show and a drink in one as your server pours the liquid nitrogen to prepare the perfect boozy slushy.

In keeping with the seaside theme, the salt air margarita ($14), a classic libation topped with salt air foam, is a must have, as is Andrés' famous gin and tonic ($16).

Along with Michael Schwartz's Fi'lia, which recently opened at the same hotel, Brickell has two new stunning eateries that will capture Miami's imagination in time for Art Basel and beyond.

Bazaar Mar by José Andrés is open for dinner seven days a week. Sunday through Thursday reservations are available from 6 to 10:15 p.m.; Friday and Saturday reservations are available from 6 to 11:15 p.m.

