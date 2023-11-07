Why Are We Still Bothered by the Raunchiness in Sexyy Red's Music?

Despite having only broken into the mainstream a little over a year ago, Sexyy Red has already become one of the most polarizing rappers out there. Born Janae Wherry, the St. Louis native gained recognition thanks to singles like "Pound Town" and "SkeeYee," earworms that feature some of the raunchiest lyrics this side of "WAP." Sexyy Red's brand is unapologetically herself and has garnered her a massive fanbase as well as cosigns from Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B.
You can witness it for yourself when Sexyy Red brings her raunchy delivery to Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale for a sold-out show on Friday, November 10.
The criticism surrounding the 25-year-old rapper centers on her lyrics and whether women in rap today resort to vulgarity for attention. The debate is brewing on social media, with one X (formerly known as Twitter) user calling Sexyy Red the "lowest female rap has ever gotten" while comparing her to Lauryn Hill. But beyond their gender, the two rappers have nothing in common. Instead, one need only look to South Florida to see that Sexyy Red's influence is closer to home.
Vulgarity in hip-hop has been a matter of debate since its inception, culminating in the 2 Live Crew going to trial in Broward County over obscenity charges in 1990 after the group's album, As Nasty as They Wanna Be, was labeled obscene by a federal judge.
"You're going to hear graphic descriptions of sexual intercourse, anal intercourse, [and] oral intercourse," assistant state attorney Leslie Robson told the jury. She even detailed how they would hear references to women being abused and urinated on with simulation of "deviant sexual acts."
Looking back on what that trial represented, Uncle Luke told Variety's Roy Trakin that he was proud for fighting in that case. "The obscenity case was extremely far-reaching for hip-hop," he explained, understanding what the impact meant for younger rappers. "This case is the one that allows artists to say what they want on their records. I didn't have to challenge the ruling in federal court, but I was prepared to go to jail for my rights. When I look back, I realize the far-reaching importance of it," he told the publication.
Ultimately, the six-member jury found the group not guilty of the obscenity charges. The case set a precedent, allowing artists like Sexyy Red to rap without fear of censorship or government interference.
The 2 Live Crew wasn't alone in facing moral panic. Artists like LL Cool J, MC Lyte, and Dr. Dre also face scrutiny by the media and the public alike.
In 1993, the New York Times' Michel Marriott wrote of the backlash, even among Black listeners, to the growing popularity of hardcore rap. "People are outraged, man," said the Rev. Calvin O. Butts 3d, pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, who was an avid opponent of the content of rap music in the '90s. "You get to the point where you are constantly hearing, over and over, talk about mugging people, killing women, beating women, sexual behavior. When young people see this — 14, 15, 16 years of age — they think this is acceptable behavior."
So the discussion about Sexyy Red and her lyrical content feels redundant — we've been here before. Of course, there's also the fact that while her male peers are often just as explicit, the problem seems to be more about a woman rapping openly about her sexuality.
In an interview with Complex's Eric Skelton earlier this year, Sexyy Red said she's been mainly influenced by acts like Chief Keef, Juicy J, Three 6 Mafia, and Project Pat — all men. They all have lyrics with violent imagery and sexual content, yet none have received that kind of criticism Sexyy Red has faced.
However, Sexyy Red is acutely aware of the double standards surrounding her music, telling Complex, "Yeah. They talk about fucking bitches all day, every day in their songs. But when we get to talking about it, it's a problem. But I don't care what they think, because it's not for the n****s, it's for the girls. And the girls are going to listen to it anyway. But real n****s knows what's going on, so they're not going to sit there and say, 'Why you talking about sex?' That's natural. Everybody have sex, so why not put it the record?" [Editor's note: The grawlix in the quotation above is from the Complex story; New Times does not censor expletives.]
While you might not like her delivery, Sexyy Red isn't exactly doing anything that hasn't been done before. The criticism being lobbed her way seems less to do with her talent and more about the fact that people are still uncomfortable with women being sexually crass and owning it. The controversy surrounding Sexyy Red is proof that women still have a long way to go when it comes to sexual autonomy.
Sexyy Red. 7 p.m. Friday, November 10, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Sold out.