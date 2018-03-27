Facebook Live: Dos Croquetas' Founders on What Makes the Perfect Croqueta

Miami's croqueta game is strong. The tubular snack is scarfed up as breakfast with a cafecito , in sandwiches for lunch, and in upscale restaurants as a prelude to an evening meal.

So how do you shake up Miami's croqueta scene? Start a service that delivers handcrafted croquetas in both traditional and creative flavors.

About a year and a half ago, Alec Fernandez and his aunt, Vicky Carballo, started Dos Croquetas and Miami went wild. The company makes the treats in small batches during a six to seven-hour process that includes prepping and cooking the fillings before frying them to a perfect golden hue.

Today, March 27, at 4 p.m., the co-founders of Dos Croquetas will chat with New Times' food editor Laine Doss on what makes the perfect croqueta live on Miami New Times' Facebook page.

Fernandez and Carballo will also serve their delicious creations at New Times' Out to Brunch event.

Saturday, April 14, from noon to 3:30 p.m., South Florida's top restaurants will present their most popular brunch items at Wynwood's Soho Studios.

Pair your bites with brunch cocktails and beverages from Voga Italia, Gemma di Luna, Koloa Rum Company, Estrella Damm, Canna Vinus , Santos, and South Beach Brewing Company.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Florida, and Miami Rescue Mission will pick up all leftover food after the event, so you can feel good about your day in many ways.

Tickets for this 21-and-over event are on sale now. General-admission tickets get you unlimited brunch samples and cost $50 online, $60 at the door. Make plans with your friends and purchase a special brunch bunch pack of four tickets and you'll each pay only $37.50 a ticket (four-ticket purchase required).

Upgrade your experience with VIP tickets. They grant access to a special area with food from Rusty Pelican and Corsair, in addition to all the food, drinks, and fun GA ticketholders receive. VIP admission also includes entry at noon for an additional half-hour of munching. Plus, VIPs receive a commemorative gift. Tickets cost $60 online and $70 at the door. Buy brunch bunch pack of four VIP tickets and you'll pay only $45 a ticket (four tickets total).

New Times' Out to Brunch. Noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $40 to $70 through ticketfly.com.

