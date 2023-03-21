Get Your New Times' Out to Brunch Tickets Before the Price Increases

If you're a lover of bacon, pancakes, mimosas, and bloody marys, then you absolutely need to get tickets to Out to Brunch, New Times' annual party that celebrates the most fun meal of the week.
And, if you're a bargain hunter, make sure to snag tickets to the celebration before the price increase on Saturday, March 25.
From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, the Hangar at Regatta Harbor in Coconut Grove is the site of New Times' Out to Brunch event, which includes unlimited bites from some of Miami's favorite restaurants paired with endless brunch-themed beverages, music, and tons of fun.
You can indulge in samples from some of South Florida's most loved restaurants, including Craft, La Catrina, Yip, La Cafetera, Vicky Bakery, Playa Bowls Coral Gables, Cafe Bastille, V Gelato & Cafe, Quore Gelato, BetterSweet Vegan Bakery, Goddy's Con Todo, Market at Edition, the Social Club, and Georgia Mae's. Many more restaurants are yet to be announced as they sign on weekly.
What's brunch without cocktails to accompany your sweet or savory bite? Out to Brunch will offer a variety of beverages to choose from onsite for your enjoyment.
Out To Brunch tickets are available now. On Saturday, March 25, prices will increase by $10 per ticket.
General admission costs $40 and includes entry into the event at 1 p.m., unlimited brunch samples from participating restaurants, music, entertainment, and complimentary beer and brunch cocktails. On March 25, tickets will cost $50.
Presale VIP admission costs $70 and includes early entry into the event at noon, unlimited drinks and bites, and access to an exclusive VIP lounge area with food from VIP-only restaurants, a private bar, and VIP-only bathrooms. On March 25, tickets will cost $80.
Hurry and purchase tickets before the price increase, and make sure you're a part of the most epic brunch of the year.
New Times' Out to Brunch. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Hangar at Regatta Harbor, 3385 Pan American Dr., Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $40 to $70 via etix.com.