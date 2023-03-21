Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Out to Brunch

Get Your New Times' Out to Brunch Tickets Before the Price Increases

March 21, 2023 9:00AM

Drink, eat, and brunch with Miami New Times.
Drink, eat, and brunch with Miami New Times. Miami New Times photo
If you're a lover of bacon, pancakes, mimosas, and bloody marys, then you absolutely need to get tickets to Out to Brunch, New Times' annual party that celebrates the most fun meal of the week.

And, if you're a bargain hunter, make sure to snag tickets to the celebration before the price increase on Saturday, March 25.

From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, the Hangar at Regatta Harbor in Coconut Grove is the site of New Times' Out to Brunch event, which includes unlimited bites from some of Miami's favorite restaurants paired with endless brunch-themed beverages, music, and tons of fun.

You can indulge in samples from some of South Florida's most loved restaurants, including Craft, La Catrina, Yip, La Cafetera, Vicky Bakery, Playa Bowls Coral Gables, Cafe Bastille, V Gelato & Cafe, Quore Gelato, BetterSweet Vegan Bakery, Goddy's Con Todo, Market at Edition, the Social Club, and Georgia Mae's. Many more restaurants are yet to be announced as they sign on weekly.

What's brunch without cocktails to accompany your sweet or savory bite? Out to Brunch will offer a variety of beverages to choose from onsite for your enjoyment.

Out To Brunch tickets are available now. On Saturday, March 25, prices will increase by $10 per ticket.

General admission costs $40 and includes entry into the event at 1 p.m., unlimited brunch samples from participating restaurants, music, entertainment, and complimentary beer and brunch cocktails. On March 25, tickets will cost $50.

Presale VIP admission costs $70 and includes early entry into the event at noon, unlimited drinks and bites, and access to an exclusive VIP lounge area with food from VIP-only restaurants, a private bar, and VIP-only bathrooms. On March 25, tickets will cost $80.

Hurry and purchase tickets before the price increase, and make sure you're a part of the most epic brunch of the year.

New Times' Out to Brunch. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Hangar at Regatta Harbor, 3385 Pan American Dr., Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $40 to $70 via etix.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Contact: Laine Doss

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Free the Beers!

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation