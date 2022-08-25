Get Your Squad Together for New Times' Out to Brunch

Brunch is a time to get together with friends, eat great food, and drink mimosas.
That's why New Times' Out to Brunch is offering a fabulous four-pack deal so you and your squad can make plans to celebrate the weekend's best meal together.
From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, Regatta Park in Coconut Grove transforms into a magical brunch party with unlimited bites from some of Miami's favorite restaurants paired with endless brunch-themed beverages, music, and tons of fun.
And, when you and your friends get together, you'll save $50 on a Brunch Squad Four Pack!
Together, you'll be able to savor bites from some of Miami's most beloved brunch spots including La Catrina, Chick'N Jones, Circus Eats, The Gramercy, Goya, Isabelle’s Grill Room and Garden, Honey Uninhibited, Mayami, PizzElla, Quore Gelato, R Catering, Rodilla, The Rogue Panda, Sala’o Ocean Restaurant and Bar, the Social Club, Time Out Market Miami, the Wagyu Bar, and Yip Miami.
Sip brunch beverages from Ghost tequila, and Tito's vodka, to name just a few.
Visit the mimosa station, boozy juice bar, and a "build your own" doughnut hole station where you can top your doughnut holes with candies, sprinkles, gummy bears, and chocolate sauce — perfect for that Instagram moment.
Grab a cold one at the Stella Artois Airstream, complete with a surprise DJ, and play oversized versions of beer pong and Jenga at the gaming zone.
And, when you need a break from the hot Miami weather, feel free to cool down in the ice lounge with an "ice luge" or "shot ski" or head over to the onsite shade lounge and relax with a cocktail.
In addition to food and drink, Oliva Cigars will teach guests how to roll their own and take home some expertly-rolled cigars.
General admission tickets for Out to Brunch cost $50 and include entry into the event at 1 p.m., unlimited brunch samples from participating restaurants, music, entertainment, and complimentary beer and brunch cocktails.
But grab your friends and purchase a Brunch Squad four-pack for $150 and pay only $37.50 each. That's a $50 collective saving!
VIP admission costs $80 and includes early entry into the event at noon, unlimited drinks and bites, and access to an exclusive VIP lounge area with live entertainment, a build-your-own bloody mary bar, and food from VIP-only restaurants. VIP ticket holders will also receive a commemorative gift.
So text your friends and get your tickets to Out to Brunch today!
New Times' Out to Brunch. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 24, at Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Dr., Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $40 to $70 via etix.com.