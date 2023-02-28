New Times' Out to Brunch Presale Starts Today

Good morning, Miami. It's time, once again, for New Times' annual party that celebrates the most fun meal of the day: brunch.
Brunch is the time to get together with friends, share some great food — and drink mimosas, bloody marys, and other cocktails.
If you love brunch as much as we do, you can't miss out on this year's New Times' Out to Brunch.
From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, the Hangar at Regatta Harbor in Coconut Grove turns into a wonderland of waffles and mimosas at New Times' Out to Brunch event, which includes unlimited bites from some of Miami's favorite restaurants paired with endless brunch-themed beverages, music, and tons of fun.
You can indulge in samples from some of South Florida's most loved restaurants, including Craft, La Catrina, Yip, La Cafetera, Vicky Bakery, Playa Bowls, Coral Gables Cafe, Bastille, V Gelato, and many more yet to be announced as more restaurants sign on weekly.
What's brunch without cocktails to accompany your sweet or savory bite? Out to Brunch will offer a variety of beverages to choose from onsite for your enjoyment.
Out To Brunch presale tickets go on sale today, Wednesday, March 1, at 10 a.m. (use the code WAFFLES) and will be available until Sunday, March 5, at 10 p.m. General ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. on March 6.
Presale general admission costs $40 and includes entry into the event at 1 p.m., unlimited brunch samples from participating restaurants, music, entertainment, and complimentary beer and brunch cocktails.
Presale VIP admission costs $70 and includes early entry into the event at noon, unlimited drinks and bites, and access to an exclusive VIP lounge area with food from VIP-only restaurants, a private bar, and VIP-only bathrooms.
Don't hit snooze on this exclusive presale opportunity to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public, and make sure you're a part of the most epic brunch of the year.
New Times' Out to Brunch. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Hangar at Regatta Harbor, 3385 Pan American Dr., Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $40 to $70 via etix.com.