New Times' Out to Brunch: Get Your Tickets Now Before the Price Increases

Who doesn't love a good brunch? The weekend's best meal is a time to get together with friends, eat decadent food, and chill out with mimosas, wine, and bloody marys.If you love brunch, you can't miss out on this year's' Out to Brunch.From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, Regatta Park in Coconut Grove transforms into a magical brunch party with unlimited bites from some of Miami's favorite restaurants paired with endless brunch-themed beverages, music, and tons of fun.Some of Miami's most beloved brunch spots will serve up their best fare including La Catrina, Circus Eats, The Gramercy, Isabelle’s Grill Room and Garden, Rodilla, Sala’o Ocean Restaurant and Bar, The Social Club, Time Out Market Miami, Mayami, the Wagyu Bar, Yip Miami, Quore Gelato, and many more yet to be announced as additional restaurants sign on weekly.Out to Brunch will offer a variety of beverages to choose from onsite, including Stella Artois, Ghost tequila, and Tito's vodka, to name just a few.Don't forget to visit the mimosa station, boozy juice bar, and a "build your own" doughnut hole station where you can top your doughnut holes with candies, sprinkles, gummy bears, and chocolate sauce.And, when you need a break from the hot Miami weather, feel free to cool down in the ice lounge with an "ice luge" or "shot ski."In addition to food and drink, Oliva Cigars will teach guests how to roll their own and take home some expertly-rolled cigars as well. Chill out at the onsite shade lounge with a bloody mary, listen to music, or go back for seconds... or thirds.Tickets for Out to Brunch are on sale now.General admission costs $40 and includes entry into the event at 1 p.m., unlimited brunch samples from participating restaurants, music, entertainment, and complimentary beer and brunch cocktails.VIP admission costs $70 and includes early entry into the event at noon, unlimited drinks and bites, and access to an exclusive VIP lounge area with live entertainment, a build-your-own bloody mary bar, and food from VIP-only restaurants. VIP ticket holders will also receive a commemorative gift.Hurry though — because ticket prices will increase this Saturday, August 6 when general admission tickets will cost $50 and VIP will cost $80.So text your friends and get your tickets to Out to Brunch today!