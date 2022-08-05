Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Out to Brunch

New Times' Out to Brunch: Get Your Tickets Now Before the Price Increases

August 5, 2022 3:09PM

Drink, eat, and brunch with Miami New Times.
Drink, eat, and brunch with Miami New Times. Photo courtesy of Miami New Times.
Who doesn't love a good brunch? The weekend's best meal is a time to get together with friends, eat decadent food, and chill out with mimosas, wine, and bloody marys.

If you love brunch, you can't miss out on this year's New Times' Out to Brunch.

From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, Regatta Park in Coconut Grove transforms into a magical brunch party with unlimited bites from some of Miami's favorite restaurants paired with endless brunch-themed beverages, music, and tons of fun.

Some of Miami's most beloved brunch spots will serve up their best fare including La Catrina, Circus Eats, The Gramercy, Isabelle’s Grill Room and Garden, Rodilla, Sala’o Ocean Restaurant and Bar, The Social Club, Time Out Market Miami, Mayami, the Wagyu Bar, Yip Miami, Quore Gelato, and many more yet to be announced as additional restaurants sign on weekly.

Out to Brunch will offer a variety of beverages to choose from onsite, including Stella Artois, Ghost tequila, and Tito's vodka, to name just a few.

Don't forget to visit the mimosa station, boozy juice bar, and a "build your own" doughnut hole station where you can top your doughnut holes with candies, sprinkles, gummy bears, and chocolate sauce.

And, when you need a break from the hot Miami weather, feel free to cool down in the ice lounge with an "ice luge" or "shot ski."

In addition to food and drink, Oliva Cigars will teach guests how to roll their own and take home some expertly-rolled cigars as well. Chill out at the onsite shade lounge with a bloody mary, listen to music, or go back for seconds... or thirds.

Tickets for Out to Brunch are on sale now.

General admission costs $40 and includes entry into the event at 1 p.m., unlimited brunch samples from participating restaurants, music, entertainment, and complimentary beer and brunch cocktails.

VIP admission costs $70 and includes early entry into the event at noon, unlimited drinks and bites, and access to an exclusive VIP lounge area with live entertainment, a build-your-own bloody mary bar, and food from VIP-only restaurants. VIP ticket holders will also receive a commemorative gift.

Hurry though — because ticket prices will increase this Saturday, August 6 when general admission tickets will cost $50 and VIP will cost $80.

So text your friends and get your tickets to Out to Brunch today!

New Times' Out to Brunch. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 24, at Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Dr., Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $40 to $70 via etix.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Contact: Laine Doss

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
No Jacket Required

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation