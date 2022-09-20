What You'll Be Eating and Drinking at New Times' Out to Brunch

Chick'N Jones at Time Out Market - chicken and waffles

Circus Eats - popcorn and cotton candy

Duck ‘N Sum - duck fried rice, dumplings, and crispy spring rolls

Honey Uninhibited - chicken and waffle bites, mac and cheese bites, and crème de la crème bites

La Catrina - chicken birria tacos and steak birria tacos

Playa - four cheese creamy grits with blackened shrimp and Cajun crab

Pink Love Donuts - doughnuts

PizzElla at Time Out Market - pizza

R Catering and Events - sweet barbecue pulled pork Benedict

Rodilla - soft sandwiches Madrid

The Rogue Panda - assorted bites

Sala’o Cuban Restaurant & Bar - mini fish empanadas, ceviche, and tostones rellenos

Silver Spoon - chocolate chip cookies, sugar cookies, and assorted mini cupcakes

The Social Club - brunch empanadas, brunch croquetas, and alfajores

Time Out Market - "Disco Punch"

V Gelato and Cafe - assorted vegan gelato and sorbetto

Yip - pan-fried dumplings

Miami is a brunch lover's paradise with dozens of our top restaurants offering the best meal of the weekend.This Saturday, some of your favorite restaurants will join forces to bring you the ultimate brunch extravaganza:Out to Brunch.From 1 to 4 p.m. on September 24, Regatta Park in Coconut Grove transforms into a magical brunch party with unlimited bites paired with endless brunch-themed beverages, music, and tons of fun.To plan your afternoon, here's a list of what you'll be eating at Out to Brunch:In addition to great food, enjoy lemonade, iced tea, and sodas from Kombi Keg, and sip brunch cocktails from Ghost tequila and Tito's vodka, to name just a few.Visit the mimosa station, boozy juice bar, and a "build your own" doughnut hole station where you can top your doughnut holes with candies, sprinkles, gummy bears, and chocolate sauce.Grab a cold one at the Stella Artois Airstream, complete with a surprise DJ, and play oversized versions of beer pong and Jenga at the gaming zone.And, when you need a break from the hot Miami weather, feel free to cool down in the ice lounge with an "ice luge" or "shot ski" or head over to the onsite shade lounge and relax with a cocktail.In addition to food and drink, Oliva Cigars will teach guests how to roll their own and take home some expertly-rolled cigars.General admission tickets for Out to Brunch cost $50 and include entry into the event at 1 p.m., unlimited brunch samples from participating restaurants, music, entertainment, and complimentary beer and brunch cocktails.But grab your friends and purchase a Brunch Squad four pack for $150 and pay only $37.50 each. That's a $50 collective saving!VIP admission costs $80 and includes early entry into the event at noon, unlimited drinks and bites, and access to an exclusive VIP lounge area with live entertainment, a build-your-own bloody mary bar, and food from VIP-only restaurants. VIP ticket holders will also receive a commemorative gift.So text your friends and get your tickets to Out to Brunch today!