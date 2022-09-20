What You'll Be Eating and Drinking at New Times' Out to Brunch

This Saturday, some of your favorite restaurants will join forces to bring you the ultimate brunch extravaganza: New Times' Out to Brunch.
From 1 to 4 p.m. on September 24, Regatta Park in Coconut Grove transforms into a magical brunch party with unlimited bites paired with endless brunch-themed beverages, music, and tons of fun.
To plan your afternoon, here's a list of what you'll be eating at Out to Brunch:
- Chick'N Jones at Time Out Market - chicken and waffles
- Circus Eats - popcorn and cotton candy
- Duck ‘N Sum - duck fried rice, dumplings, and crispy spring rolls
- Honey Uninhibited - chicken and waffle bites, mac and cheese bites, and crème de la crème bites
- La Catrina - chicken birria tacos and steak birria tacos
- Playa - four cheese creamy grits with blackened shrimp and Cajun crab
- Pink Love Donuts - doughnuts
- PizzElla at Time Out Market - pizza
- R Catering and Events - sweet barbecue pulled pork Benedict
- Rodilla - soft sandwiches Madrid
- The Rogue Panda - assorted bites
- Sala’o Cuban Restaurant & Bar - mini fish empanadas, ceviche, and tostones rellenos
- Silver Spoon - chocolate chip cookies, sugar cookies, and assorted mini cupcakes
- The Social Club - brunch empanadas, brunch croquetas, and alfajores
- Time Out Market - "Disco Punch"
- V Gelato and Cafe - assorted vegan gelato and sorbetto
- Yip - pan-fried dumplings
Visit the mimosa station, boozy juice bar, and a "build your own" doughnut hole station where you can top your doughnut holes with candies, sprinkles, gummy bears, and chocolate sauce.
Grab a cold one at the Stella Artois Airstream, complete with a surprise DJ, and play oversized versions of beer pong and Jenga at the gaming zone.
And, when you need a break from the hot Miami weather, feel free to cool down in the ice lounge with an "ice luge" or "shot ski" or head over to the onsite shade lounge and relax with a cocktail.
In addition to food and drink, Oliva Cigars will teach guests how to roll their own and take home some expertly-rolled cigars.
General admission tickets for Out to Brunch cost $50 and include entry into the event at 1 p.m., unlimited brunch samples from participating restaurants, music, entertainment, and complimentary beer and brunch cocktails.
But grab your friends and purchase a Brunch Squad four pack for $150 and pay only $37.50 each. That's a $50 collective saving!
VIP admission costs $80 and includes early entry into the event at noon, unlimited drinks and bites, and access to an exclusive VIP lounge area with live entertainment, a build-your-own bloody mary bar, and food from VIP-only restaurants. VIP ticket holders will also receive a commemorative gift.
So text your friends and get your tickets to Out to Brunch today!
New Times' Out to Brunch. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 24, at Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Dr., Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $40 to $70 via etix.com.