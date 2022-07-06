New Times' Out to Brunch Presale Tickets Available Now

Wake up, Miami. It's that time of year: The time forexclusive event where you can pop bottles along with the Magic City's best brunch spots.Breakfast might be the most important meal of the day, but we all know brunch is the best meal of the week. It's a time to get together with friends and enjoy all your favorite breakfast and lunch fare — be it avocado toast or pancakes and especially those adult beverages — all while the sun is shining.And, if you love brunch as much as we do, you can't miss out on this year's' Out to Brunch.From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, we'll take over Regatta Park in Coconut Grove for our annual Out to Brunch event, which includes unlimited bites from some of Miami's favorite restaurants paired with endless brunch-themed beverages, music, and tons of fun.You can indulge in samples from some of South Florida's best restaurants, including Mayami, the Wagyu Bar, Yip Miami, Quore Gelato, and many more yet to be announced as more restaurants sign on weekly.What's brunch without cocktails to accompany your sweet or savory bite? Out to Brunch will offer a variety of beverages to choose from on-site, including Stella Artois, Ghost tequila, and Tito's vodka, to name just a few.Don't forget to visit the mimosa station, boozy juice bar, and a "build your own" doughnut hole bowl station where you can top your doughnut holes with candies, sprinkles, gummy bears, and chocolate sauce.And, when you need a break from the hot Miami weather, feel free to cool down in the ice lounge with an "ice luge" or "shot ski."Out To Brunch presale tickets go on sale today, Wednesday, July 6, at 10 a.m. (use the code WAFFLES) and will be available until Monday, July 11, at 9 a.m. General ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. on July 11.Presale general admission costs $40 and includes entry into the event at 1 p.m., unlimited brunch samples from participating restaurants, music, entertainment, and complimentary beer and brunch cocktails.Presale VIP admission costs $70 and includes early entry into the event at noon, unlimited drinks and bites, and access to an exclusive VIP lounge area with live entertainment, a build-your-own bloody mary bar, and food from VIP-only restaurants. VIP ticket holders will also receive a commemorative gift.Don't hit snooze on this exclusive presale opportunity to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public, and make sure you're a part of the most epic brunch of the year.