Celebrate New Year's Eve 2017 With Nikki Beach's $10,000 Mojito

Here's a new year's cocktail — or a down payment on a Mercedes. Courtesy of Nikki Beach

Over the past decade or so, South Beach has honed its reputation as a playground for the rich and famous, where money is no object. It's so common to see a $400,000 Maybach pulling up to the valet at Prime One Twelve for a $300 slab of Japanese A5 Kobe that we don't even look twice anymore.

So when dropping a few Gs on a typical Thursday is commonplace, whatever do you do on New Year's Eve?

How about a $10,000 mojito?

Nikki Beach Miami is offering a $10,000 Dom Pérignon rosé strawberry mojito for the big night.

This one-night-only cocktail is served in a three-foot-tall glass cylinder. The drink is made with a jeroboam of Dom Pérignon rosé champagne, the equivalent of about one bottle of rum, fresh strawberries, limes, and mint.

The only misstep is that this fine champagne (which can run more than $2,000 alone depending upon the vintage) is topped with a floater of lemon-lime soda. Oh, the humanity!

The drink is served with a stalk of sugarcane and a bunch of very long straws. The size, by the way, is similar to a punch bowl, so it can serve a few thirsty revelers. A private fireworks show on the beach at midnight is included in the price. If you can't get your squad to chip in for this massive holiday cocktail, Nikki Beach's signature strawberry mojito (sans Dom Pérignon rosé) costs a reasonable $13.

Though it's not clear how many people will take Nikki Beach up on its offer of a $10,000 mojito, a spokesperson for the restaurant/club says it's expected at least one or two patrons will order the cocktail. Does that price tag include the glass? The rep wasn't sure but agreed that if you wanted to walk out with the container after dropping 10 grand, no one would likely stop you.

This is actually not the world's most expensive cocktail. That title goes to Joel Heffernan of Australia's Club 23 for his Winston Churchill. The drink, made with 1858 Croizet cognac that sells for $157,000 a bottle, was snatched up by a buyer for $12,916, according to Eater. It was recorded by Guinness World Records.

If you're wondering how to justify such a purchase, know that Donald Trump recently began tweeting about how the United States should ramp up its nuclear arsenal, so you might not have to worry about paying your credit card bill. Cheers to 2017!

Here's the recipe if you want to re-create the strawberry mojito at home:



1 jeroboam of Dom Pérignon rosé champagne



14 oz white rum



14 oz lemon rum



1 pint limes, sliced



1 pint fresh strawberries, sliced



1 pint fresh mint leaves



1 four-foot stalk of fresh sugarcane



Mix ingredients, pour over ice in a colossal container, and add a floater of lemon-lime soda.



If $10,000 isn't within your budget, you can still hang with the ballers at Nikki Beach on New Year's Eve. One hundred fifty dollars gets you admission and an open bar from 9 p.m. to midnight; $75 gets you admission only. For reservations to Nikki Beach's New Year's Eve celebration, visit nikkibeachmiamievents.com.

