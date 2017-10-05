The Ten Best Restaurants in Little Havana

Although the name implies it, Little Havana is not just place to get Cuban food. While there are many great restaurants offering the cuisine of our neighbors to the South, there’s more than meets the eye. With an eclectic mix of tradition as well as hip bars and eateries, Little Havana is the place to be if you want to be surprised with some seriously good culinary finds.

1. Lung Yai Thai Tapas. Lung Yai is undoubtedly Little Havana’s hidden gem. Thailand native chef Bas offers up authentic food for a bargain at the tiny hole in the wall. It’s increasing popularity and small capacity means that at peak hours you will likely have to wait for a table, but it’s so worth it. You can get an order of shrimp dumplings for $5 or indulge in pad Thai with shrimp ($13) made special by Bas’s use of tamarind sauce. There’s more to choose from including noodles and northern Thai specialties like nam prik ong ($12) which is marinated ground pork in a house curry. Heads up though, you can only order once so make note of everything you want first. 1731 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-334-6262.

Arepitas with guyanese cheese from Cardon y el Tirano. Courtesy of Cardon y el Tirano

2. Cardon y el Tirano. Trying to classify the food at Cardon y el Tirano is nearly impossible, especially considering that chef and owner Francisco Anton does not label his cuisine. But the eatery is truly a hidden gem of Little Havana. Tucked away in a strip mall there are no more the 10 tables, yet there's a never-ending variety of plates to choose from. Whether youorder the Asian-style, lechón dumplings ($11) or the Venezuelan-inspired arepitas ($4), you are sure to transported to another part of the world. 3411 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-392-1257; cardonyeltirano.com.

EXPAND Assortment of empanadas at Lekoke. Courtesy of Lekoke Wine and Bites

3. Lekoke Wine and Bites. With an impressive selection of over 300 bottles that you can purchase to take home or drink on the spot, Lekoke is the place to be for wine lovers. The family owned locale also has a vast menu of Spanish tapas. Best sellers include the classic cold omelet tortilla flamenca ($5.99) and flatbreads, particularly the smoked salmon and anchovies ($12.99). The knowledgeable staff is on hand to recommend wine pairings and the quirky décor makes this a go-to spot. 1225 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-848-5656; mviana.wixsite.com/lekoke.

The Barbecue Berkshire sammie. Courtesy of Miami Smokers

4 Miami Smokers. If the bacon alone is not enough to convince you to visit Miami Smokers then the delicious sandwiches will surely do you in. The duo behind the pig first became popular for their smoked meats and soon began delving into smokehouse sandwiches with a twist. There’s the signature BBQ Berk sammich ($10) that features Berkshire butt and the Midnight in Miami ($12), which has lechon and guava. 306 NW 27th Ave., Miami; 786-520-5420; miamismokers.com.

EXPAND The famous Abuela Maria ice cream from Azucar. Courtesy of Azucar Ice Cream Company

5. Azucar Ice Cream Company. Although Azucar has no actual “food” by traditional standards many would argue that its delicious ice cream suffices. The owners were trained at the Frozen Dessert Institute and Penn State Ice Cream University. (Yes, that’s a real thing.) There are over 30 signature and classic flavors like key lime pie, but it’s the Abuela Maria that takes the cake. The concoction, made using the famed cookie by Goya, is so popular it’s trademarked. You can get two scoops of any flavor for $6. 1503 SW Eighth St, Miami; 305-381-0369; azucaricecream.com.

Lengua and al pastor tacos from Taqueria Viva México. Photo by Cassie Glenn

6. Taqueria Viva Mexico. Off the bustle of Calle Ocho you’ll find some of Miami's best tacos. With tacos and guacamole the menu options, the variety isn’t very large but what they do have they do well with authentic, fresh flavors. Order a classic chicken taco ($2) or the beef tripe taco ($2.50) for the more adventurous. A filling meal here won’t run more than $10, making it a great lunch option. 502 SW 12th Ave., Miami; 305-300-5597.

The original frita cubana. Courtesy of El Rey de las Fritas

7. El Rey De Las Fritas. El Rey De Las Fritas might have other Miami locations but there’s something about the original Little Havana restaurant that carries a particular charm. There's a wide array of popular sandwiches like the steak sandwich ($5), but you must order the frita, a ground beef patty made with spices, sautéed onions and shoe string fries on a Cuban roll. El Rey offers offer two different ones but the original Frita is by and large the most popular and a bargain at $3.50. 1821 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-858-4223; elreydelasfritas.com.

Array of croquetas at Versailles Restaurant. Courtesy of Versailles Restaurant

8. Versailles Restaurant. A Little Havana restaurant list isn't complete without Versailles. The Miami institution has been open since 1971, serving as the unofficial town hall for Cubans ever since. However, the Calle Ocho staple has more than just cafecito. Its Cuban sandwich ($6.50) with all the classic fixtures like sweet ham and Swiss cheese is a winner among the fast-casual crowd, and a traditional Roast Pork Cuban style ($10.95) is a hearty meal when served with rice and beans. But if you just want to stop by the to-go window dubbed “la ventanita” for some croquetas, no one’s judging. 3501 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-444-0240; versaillesrestaurant.com.

Queso frito, Cuban spring rolls, barbecue pork tacos, arroz moro, banana daiquiri with coffee beans at Ball & Chain. Photo by Sari Marissa

9. Ball & Chain.This lively bar serves some seriously good eats along with cocktails inspired by the neighborhood where it resides. Its food menu is extensive for a lounge with over 15 offerings including a Cuban spring roll ($8),where traditional Cuban sandwich fillings of pork and cheese are wrapped in spring roll dough and served with a mojo dipping sauce. For a perfect sultry night, order some bites and sip on a Miami mule ($12)while you the live music inside the famous pineapple stage. 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-643-7820; ballandchainmiami.com.

Ox stew with red beans and rice at La Carreta. Photo by Megan V

10. La Carreta Restaurant. Not including La Carreta on a list where Versailles is found is like mentioning the Capulets and not the Montagues. The division of loyalty between patrons is that real! With multiple Miami locations, the restaurant is loved for its authentic Cuban food. Try the vaca frita ($9.85), which consists of grilled shredded beef and onions with rice and beans.The chicken breast Milanesa ($9.95) is basically the Cuban iteration of chicken parmesan. Any meal here feels like you’re at abuela's house. 3632 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-444-7501; lacarreta.com.

