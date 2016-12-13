Venetian Causeway Closed Again, So Good Luck Trying to Go Anywhere
Photo by Karli Evans
Miamians with cars are forced to bend over
Now, in a move that further proves that Miami life revolves around a recurring swirl of traffic jams, the Venetian Causeway has closed yet again — just a week after the massive traffic jam that is Art Basel ended on December 4.
As New Times reported last month, the Venetian — the safest option for cyclists who want to cross Biscayne Bay with all four limbs still attached — is in need of some serious repairs. The causeway had previously closed from June 2015 to February 2016, gumming up traffic on Biscayne Boulevard downtown and on the city's other major bridges.
But that was not enough time to fully repair the aging bridge: The Venetian closed yet again on November 14.
In 2015, the Venetian remained closed during Art Basel, which resulted in a
#Traffic Advisory: Venetian Causeway to re-close tomorrow, December 12 until December 29. pic.twitter.com/o1QBJ3nDZM— City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) December 11, 2016
While traffic gets exponentially worse with the Venetian closed, the real group of commuters hurt here
Residents with cars or bikes can also be thankful they're not resigned to riding Miami-Dade County's bus system regularly, either.
On Public Transit Day last week — a day in which government officials and some public figures promised to ride public transit to raise awareness about the city's infrastructure problems, and gave the county ample warning they were coming — a Miami Herald reporter waited so long for a bus to work that she eventually gave up and called an Uber.
Been waiting at a Doral bus stop for 30 min +. Getting beeped at by drivers... Is this normal??? #PublicTransitDay @MiamiHerald #hurryup pic.twitter.com/UP9EU3KZXv— Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) December 9, 2016
The causeway will open up again on December 29 — just in time for New Year's Eve traffic jams to begin.
