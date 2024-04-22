 Florida Iguana Nest Causes Sinkhole in Key Largo Street | Miami New Times
"Only in Florida": Iguanas Create Sinkhole in Key Largo Road

Tired: Iguanas falling from trees. Wired: Iguanas burrowing sinkholes in the street.
April 22, 2024
An iguana nest jacked up the asphalt in a Key Largo neighborhood.
An iguana nest jacked up the asphalt in a Key Largo neighborhood. Photo (left) by Hari/Getty Images, photo (right) by Key West Chamber of Commerce
Sure, we're all familiar with bizarre tales of Florida's iguanas freezing and falling from trees during cold snaps.

But what about them burrowing under streets and causing "sinkholes"?

On April 19, a concerned Key Largo resident sent Monroe County Mayor Holly Merrill Raschein a message about a "weird sinkhole" that appeared in a street in her neighborhood. When county staff arrived to investigate, they found an unexpected culprit beneath the asphalt: an iguana nest.

According to a press release from the Key West Chamber of Commerce, the county's "iguana-gate crew" discovered that the invasive critters had tunneled next to an old culvert (a drain beneath the road), where they found soft sand to lay their eggs.

"Only in Florida," said Ron Havengar, a crewmember who helped with the excavation.

Keys Weekly digital editor Gwen Filosa posted a photo of the iguana-made crater on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"An iguana BROKE THE ROAD," Filosa wrote. "They’re invasive, and I never liked them before. Quote me."

"😳 Who knew iguanas had such power?!" one user responded.

"Iguanas just don’t give a f," Filosa replied.

According to South Florida iguana removal company Iguana Control, the creatures burrow to lay their eggs, typically in February and March.

However, their nests have been known to threaten infrastructure — eroding sidewalks, seawalls, and canal banks. In 2020, a dam in West Palm Beach had to be repaired after iguanas burrowed through the soft dirt around the aging structure.
