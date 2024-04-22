 Juliet, Manatee Rescued From Miami Seaquarium, Dies at ZooTampa | Miami New Times
Florida Manatee Juliet Dies Months After Transport From Miami Seaquarium

Elderly manatees Romeo and Juliet were rescued from Miami Seaquarium and brought to ZooTampa in December 2023.
April 22, 2024
Juliet died at ZooTampa on April 21, 2024.
Photo by ZooTampa
Juliet the manatee has died at ZooTampa four months after she was rescued from a deteriorating tank at the Miami Seaquarium.

ZooTampa, one of the nation's only manatee critical care centers, announced that Juliet died on April 21 after exhibiting "health issues likely related to her advanced age."

"With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Juliet, who leaves a worldwide legacy for manatee conservation and education," ZooTampa wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Her death came the same day Miami-Dade County terminated the Seaquarium's lease. The county announced in March that it would axe the lease on April 21, citing the park's "long and troubling history of violations" regarding animal safety and property maintenance.
As previously reported by New Times, Juliet was one of three manatees rescued from Miami Seaquarium in December, ending the facility's nearly 70-year run of housing Florida's sea cows. Romeo and Juliet, elderly former tank mates who were confined to the park for more than six decades, were transported to ZooTampa; a third manatee, Clarity, was brought to SeaWorld Orlando.

Activists who called for the manatees' removal feared they would suffer the same fate as Lolita, the park's famed orca who died last August after spending nearly her entire life in a cramped tank at the facility. Efforts to rescue the manatees gained traction after animal rights activist Phil "The Walrus Whisperer" Demers and his group UrgentSeas captured aerial footage of the manatees' dilapidated tanks at the Seaquarium.

At the time of Juliet's transfer, the Seaquarium was facing scrutiny not only for the manatees' tank conditions, but also a series of alarming federal inspection reports that documented understaffing, dilapidated pools, and bacteria-contaminated water in the park's avian enclosures.

When she arrived at ZooTampa in December, Juliet weighed more than 3,000 pounds, and was estimated to be older than 65 — making her one of the oldest known manatees, according Dr. Cynthia Stringfield, ZooTampa's senior vice president of animal health.

Though Juliet successfully adapted to her new environment for more than four months, she recently underwent a medical assessment during which she exhibited health problems, ZooTampa said. Her condition declined suddenly, and she passed away Sunday morning.

Stringfield said a necropsy will be performed.

"Juliet was a beloved animal, who captured the hearts of many worldwide," Stringfield said. "Our thoughts are with the entire manatee community and the teams who for more than six decades have cared for her."

Back in South Florida, Miami-Dade County served Miami Seaquarium's owner, Dolphin Company, with an eviction notice on Monday, April 22. The park has signaled that it intends to fight the county's breach-of-lease claims and remain in operation.

"It is our hope that the Dolphin Company takes the necessary steps to vacate the premises, and to ensure that the transition is done in a safe and orderly manner, especially for the animals under their care. If they fail to do so, the county will move forward with the eviction process in court," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Raquel Regalado said in a joint statement.
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news, crime and public safety, education and cannabis. She’s worked for New Times since June 2020. Prior to that, Alex worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, and she freelanced for The Appeal. She graduated from the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.
