menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Ten of the Weirdest Things Florida Has Banned

Monday, July 31, 2017 at 10 a.m.
By Brittany Shammas
Ten of the Weirdest Things Florida Has Banned
Photo by J.lau88 / Flickr
A A

Florida has a well-earned reputation for being a lawless swamp. But let's give credit where credit is due: In its 172-year history, the Sunshine State has seen fit to regulate a few things, including some truly bizarre bans.

Here are some of the weirdest activities and products that have run afoul of state lawmakers over the years:

Ten of the Weirdest Things Florida Has Banned
{hoto by David Dawson / Flickr

1. Surfing. Long before surfing became a multibillion-dollar industry, the sport's rise struck fear in the hearts of local government stiffs. South Florida surfers of the '50s and '60s were a rowdy bunch who went around doing things like mooning people and having food fights. They needed to be stopped. The town of Palm Beach banned surfing in 1964. Riviera Beach and North Palm Beach soon followed suit, with the latter making it illegal to even own a board. The bans were struck down in 1970, but only after the issue made it all the way to the state Supreme Court.

Ten of the Weirdest Things Florida Has Banned
Photo by Matt Harvey / Flickr

2. Cohabitation. If Mom’s disapproval couldn’t stop you from living in sin, maybe a second-degree misdemeanor would do the trick. For decades, more liberal-minded legislators tried and failed to repeal the 1868 state law before finally succeeding last year. Five conservative Republicans voted to keep it even in 2016.

Ten of the Weirdest Things Florida Has Banned
Photo by Wesley Fryer / Flickr

Upcoming Events

3. Computers. Sometimes, Florida lawmakers aren't prudes; they're just very bad at writing legislation. In this case, Tally politicians were trying to ban internet cafés, but, Florida being Florida, the 2013 law was so poorly worded that there was concern it effectively outlawed all smartphones and computers, including the ones legislators used to craft the regulation.

4. "Unnatural acts." State law forbids "unnatural and lascivious acts" with another person. The law, which remains on the books, is absurdly vague, but there is this helpful pointer: "A mother’s breastfeeding of her baby does not under any circumstance violate this section.”

Ten of the Weirdest Things Florida Has Banned
Photo by Dave7 / Flickr

5. Pickup trucks. Coral Gables banned the vehicle in the '60s and stubbornly defended the rule for decades, even as doing so made it a national punch line. A new era of pickup freedom came in 2012, when the issue was put to voters to decide.


Brittany Shammas
Brittany Shammas is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She was born in Orlando and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after her family decided to trade the Sunshine State for the frozen Midwest. Upon graduating from Michigan State University, where she was a writer and editor for the school paper, she promptly moved back to Florida. She covered education in Naples before taking a job at the South Florida Sun Sentinel, where she wrote about crime, general assignment, and education. She joined New Times in 2016.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >