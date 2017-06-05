History Shows the Heat Won't Get Anything With the 14th Pick
Photo by Alex Broadwell
At one point last season, the Miami Heat held the projected second-overall pick in this year's NBA draft. That's what an 11-30 record gets you: lots of Ping-Pong balls and, if you're lucky, a franchise-player building
Whether that's good news or not is up to you to decide, but what isn't up for debate is the fact that the 14th selection in the NBA draft is notoriously a bust.
Here are the past 20 players chosen with the 14th selection in the NBA draft. Beware, Heat fans: It's not pretty.
There's still hope, though. The team has an extra $25 million in salary-cap space to work with thanks to Chris Bosh's official medical retirement from the league and could make a splash on the free-agent market. But as you peruse the list below, it should be clear that the 14th pick won't be what solves the Heat's problems.
1996: Predrag “Peja” Stojakovic, Sacramento Kings
Good start! Peja made three All-Star teams and played in the NBA from 1992 to freaking 2011.
1997: Maurice Taylor, Los Angeles Clippers
Taylor never amounted to much in the NBA and ended his career with Enel Brindisi, which is a basketball team, not a model Leonardo DiCaprio once dated.
1998: Michael Dickerson, Houston Rockets
The good: career averages of 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. The bad: a career of only 212 games due to injuries.
1999: William Avery, Minnesota Timberwolves
When your entire career is three seasons with the Timberwolves and a stint six years later with something called the Energa Czarni Slupsk, well, that is not great.
2000: Mateen Cleaves, Detroit Pistons
Great college career followed by a nearly invisible professional career. He was like the Shabazz Napier of the 2000 draft.
2001: Troy Murphy, Golden State Warriors
Murphy earned about $70 million in his 11 seasons in the NBA. At times he had stretches when he was a useful player. More often, he was Josh McRoberts. The Heat's Josh McRoberts, not the good Josh McRoberts.
2002: Fred Jones, Indiana Pacers
Jones averaged 7.5 points a game from 2002-09 and finished his playing days with the Guangdong Southern Tigers. Guangdong is fun to say. Guangdong.
2003: Luke Ridnour, Seattle SuperSonics
He's Luke Ridnour. He somehow just retired last season. He was fine. If the Heat gets a Luke Ridnour with the 14th pick, that wouldn't be life-altering stuff.
2004: Kris Humphries, Utah Jazz
If not for Kim Kardashian, this dude would have been a star.
2005: Rashad McCants, Minnesota Timberwolves
If not for Khloé Kardashian, this dude would have been a star.
2006: Ronnie Brewer, Utah Jazz
Nothing special here. If the Heat
2007: Al Thornton, Los Angeles Clippers
This guy looked like a beast coming out of FSU, but it just never happened. He played for the NLEX Road Warriors last season.
2008: Anthony Randolph, Golden State Warriors
Randolph plays for Real Madrid now. That's very good if he played soccer. Because he plays basketball, it's bad.
2009: Earl Clark, Phoenix Suns
I can't even copy and paste some of the teams he has played for because there are squiggly lines and all kinds of stuff going on. Trust me when I say he's not on the cusp of an NBA comeback.
2010: Patrick Patterson, Houston Rockets
Hey, a useful player! Patterson played 24 minutes a game of not-so-shitty basketball for the Raptors this season.
2011: Marcus Morris, Houston Rockets
Morris is another nice player. His twin brother who plays for the Wizards is better, but if the Heat scored Marcus Morris with the 14th pick, that wouldn't be the worst thing we've ever seen. We've seen Shabazz Napier.
2012: John Henson, Milwaukee Bucks
Henson is a long-armed dude who's still with the Bucks. He's aight.
2013: Shabazz Muhammad, Utah Jazz
To be determined, but so far the results aren't mind-blowing.
2014: T.J. Warren, Phoenix Suns
Warren is a promising player, averaging 14.4 points a game with the Suns this season. The Heat would take this.
2015: Cameron Payne, Oklahoma City Thunder
Payne is best known as Russell Westbrook's funny-haired pregame dance partner. The Heat doesn't have Russell Westbrook. If it did, it could afford to pick players who are better at dancing than playing basketball.
2016: Denzel Valentine, Chicago Bulls
Barely exists on NBA.com. Check back later.
