Miami Teachers, Politicians on Hot Seat After Charlie Kirk Comments

Staff at the University of Miami, Florida Atlantic University, Miami County Day, and even a Palmetto Bay city councilman are facing calls for termination for making what many called insensitive comments about Kirk after he was shot and killed on September 10. Kirk led Turning Point USA, a nonprofit organization that traveled nationwide to high schools and universities to advocate for conservative policies. Turning Point's anti-woke messaging and grassroots mobilization of Gen Z and Millennials also played an influential role in President Donald Trump's second run for office.
A superstar in conservative circles and a controversial figure to many Democrats, Kirk's death has dominated every sector of social media, inspiring some to make light of the situation. Others brought up Kirk's comments on gun violence, which many saw as attempts to justify the killing.
Miami Country DayFollowing his comments about Kirk, Glen Turf resigned as chief officer for global learning opportunities, belongings, and empowerment at Miami Country Day, a prestigious private pre-K to 12 school in Miami Shores, according to WSVN News. The post ignited outrage from the community, including calls for his resignation from people like far-right activist Enrique Tarrio.
Turf's post read, "He died. Oh well, he ironically promoted gun usage. Karma," according to the outlet.
The school's president confirmed to WSVN that Turf resigned following the comments.
University of MiamiThe university fired Dr. Michelle Bravo, a neurologist, on Saturday after comments she posted about the shooting, according to the Miami Herald.
According to the publication, Bravo wrote on X, "What was done to Charlie Kirk has been done to countless Palestinian babies, children, girls, boys, women and men not just over the past two years of the ongoing genocide, but decades. And whenever it happened, and it’s on camera and we all saw it, Charlie Kirk came out to say: ‘I love this, I want more of this. The people who did this are great and I love them and they should keep doing it forever.’ As Malcom said, the chickens have come home to roost."
On Saturday, the university responded with a social media post, saying that an employee, whom it did not name in the post, was "no longer employed by our institution." The post, whose comments were disabled, contained no caption.
Florida Atlantic UniversityA professor in Boca Raton is facing calls for termination after her comments on Kirk's death. In a social media post Saturday, FAU President Adam Hasner announced the university was aware of controversial posts a tenured professor made about the shooting. Administration placed the professor on administrative leave pending an investigation.
September 13, 2025WPBF News identified the teacher as art history associate professor Dr. Karen Leader, who spoke to the outlet.
"I did not mention his death or his murder," Leader told the outlet. "I reposted information about who Charlie Kirk was, including videos, quotes, and articles. My intention, along with other posters, was to counter a rapidly emerging narrative insisting that Mr. Kirk was moderate."
While many commenters thanked the university for taking the measure, several said it didn't go far enough. Some self-proclaimed university donors commented on FAU’s post that they’d be withholding funding until administration fires Leader.
Palmetto BayThe village council has scheduled a Wednesday night meeting to discuss calls for Councilman Steve Cody to resign for comments he made about the shooting, according to WPLG Local 10.
Cody shared a Kirk quote that's been circulating about how it was "worth to have a cost of — unfortunately — some gun deaths every single year," to preserve the Second Amendment, according to Politico.
"Charlie Kirk is a fitting sacrifice to our Lords Smith & Wesson," Cody wrote alongside the post, referring to the firearms manufacturer. "Hallowed be their names."
Cody told Playbook, a Politico podcast, that he awoke the next day and realized his post was "incredibly stupid." He deleted the post and issued an apology, but not before his thoughts went viral and led to calls for him to resign, which he told the publication he wouldn't do.