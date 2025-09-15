The Best Things to Do in Miami on a Monday

Here are 11 ways to turn a humdrum Monday into a memorable Miami adventure, listed alphabetically by destination for your planning pleasure.
Rack Up High Scores at Arcade Odyssey
12045 SW 117 Ave., Miami
305-253-2722
arcadeodyssey.com Kick off the week with pixels instead of spreadsheets. This retro paradise stocks rare Japanese imports, rows of pinball machines, and cult-favorite rhythm-inspired games that draw serious players. Here, you can grab a craft beer or sake, sample a massive Ramune soda selection, and chase high scores until Monday feels like part of a three-day weekend.
Cruise Along Biscayne Bay in a Water Taxi
South Beach: 300 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
Bayside Marketplace: 401 Biscayne Blvd., R105, Miami
305-600-2511
watertaximiami.com Hop aboard for a narrated 75-minute ride around Biscayne Bay, past celebrity mansions and the Miami skyline. Whether you sail from South Beach or Bayside, a Monday trip means fewer selfie sticks and more uninterrupted sunset views. Keep your camera ready for pelicans, superyachts, and a waterfront skyline that never stops changing.
Catch a Late-Night Set at Churchill’s Pub
5501 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-757-1807
churchillspub.com The "CBGB of the South" has fueled Miami’s underground scene since 1979. After a year-long closure, it’s back, baby, with a new patio, revitalized punk spirit, and more. Mondays can bring surprise sets, where local legends share the stage with touring acts. Stake out a spot near the graffiti-covered walls, order a beer for five bucks, and let the music drown out any start-of-week blues.
Tram, Bike, or Stroll Shark Valley in the Everglades
36000 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-221-8776
nps.govStart the week with a tram ride, bike trek, or leisurely walk along a 15-mile loop where gators sunbathe and herons strike a pose. It’s all quite dreamy and within a stone’s throw of Miami proper. Climb the observation tower for sweeping views of the River of Grass and remind yourself that real-life screensavers exist just west of the city. Early Monday mornings mean cooler temps and better wildlife sightings.
Go Deep Into Discovery at Frost Science
1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-434-9600
frostscience.org Beat the weekend rush and roam a four-acre science playground that stretches from the deep ocean to outer space. Peer into a three-level aquarium teeming with hammerhead sharks and rays, catch a planetarium show, and explore interactive labs with smaller crowds in your orbit. A Monday visit means you can linger over exhibits without elbowing for views.
Dance the Night Away at Las Rosas
2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami
lasrosasmiami.com Part disco, part dive, and entirely Miami, Las Rosas is where Latin, punk, and new wave coexist under a glittery roof. The Allapattah hotspot was on hiatus for a chunk of 2022 to 2025, but it recently made its glorious return with a new bar, bigger stage, and other subtle upgrades. Mondays keep the dance floor alive with DJs spinning and bands jamming to everything from post-punk to tropical, just as you’d expect in the 305.
Stroll and Shop on Lincoln Road
Lincoln Rd. between Washington Ave. and Alton Rd., Miami Beach
305-531-3442
lincolnroad.com Eight blocks of people-watching perfection await on this world-famous pedestrian promenade. Here you can shop designer boutiques, sip a cafecito at a sidewalk café, or catch pop-up art performances as the neon glow of Miami Beach flickers all around. Mondays can mean lighter foot traffic and more room for your strut. Plus, there’s a better chance to snag that front-row patio table for top-tier people-watching.
Paddle or Pedal Through Oleta River State Park
3400 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach
786-756-2327
floridastateparks.org Trade desk chairs for mangroves at Florida’s largest urban park. Rent a kayak, pedal its 15 miles of mountain-bike trails, or simply picnic bayside as dolphins cruise past. With more than a thousand acres of totally wild Florida to explore, a Monday visit practically guarantees a private slice of nature within city limits.
Perfect Your Swing at the Tips
115 SW Eighth St., Unit 201, Miami
305-990-0424
thetipsmiami.comSwing into Monday with a high-tech golf session. TrackMan simulators capture every stat from ball speed to club path, letting you fine-tune your swing or just crush drives while sipping craft cocktails in a truly intimate space that shares a building with Rosa Sky. Here, it’s like the driving range got a Miami upgrade, with plush seating and Brickell views to match.
Get Creative at Tripping Animals Brewing
2685 NW 105th Ave., Doral
305-646-1339
trippinganimals.com Creative Monday turns this Doral brewery into a borderline living gallery, with painters, poets, and musicians filling the taproom. Pair a hazy IPA or funky sour with art tools and forget it’s the start of the workweek. Each Monday brings new surprises and activations, so stay tuned to Tripping Animal’s socials for the details.
Wander Historic Vizcaya Museum & Gardens
3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-250-9133
vizcaya.org Stroll through a Gilded Age mansion and ten acres of Italian-inspired gardens that feel plucked right out of a European dream. Mondays bring smaller crowds, letting you linger in orchid-lined courtyards or snap photos along Biscayne Bay without a single photobomber. Peek into rooms filled with original art and furnishings for a serene escape from Miami’s clamor.