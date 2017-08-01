Miami Is Totally Underwater Right Now Thanks to Tropical Storm Emily

Well, uh, don't drive in Miami right now. Thanks to the remnants of yesterday's Tropical Storm Emily (which has since weakened to a depression), most of Miami Beach — and a big chunk of downtown Miami — sits under something close to a foot of water right now. Cars can't move, trees have fallen into roads, and a flash-flood warning has been issued for Miami Beach until 5:45 p.m.

Miami social-media users have been posting apocalyptic photos for the last few hours. You currently need an ark to make it through South Beach, and the National Weather Service's Miami office was forced to literally just tweet out the phrase "turn around, don't drown."

Miami Beach is one enormous lake right now pic.twitter.com/g2xx9RlZR9 — Josh Baumgard (@joshbaumgard) August 1, 2017

Hey @elonmusk, do you think you can make electric car-boat hybrids next for us in Miami? pic.twitter.com/KyhjfQmrCF — Josh Baumgard (@joshbaumgard) August 1, 2017

As bad as it's been in a long time pic.twitter.com/zRUy7cOpAq — Josh Baumgard (@joshbaumgard) August 1, 2017

Here's a breakdown of which streets in South Beach are blocked off due to flooding — hint: It's all of them.

Miami Beach is basically shut down right now likely due to flooding from 5+" and approaching high tide. What a mess. pic.twitter.com/08HIRWBidW — Taylor Trogdon (@TTrogdon) August 1, 2017

Frighteningly, some very vital passageways through town are inundated with water: Mt. Sinai Medical Center is getting hit with waves, and I-395 Westbound, one of the main causeways off the barrier island, is submerged:

Massive flooding at Mount Sinai Medical Center and Miami Beach Areas @MiamiBeachNews pic.twitter.com/sdrQhJ16UV — Alex MP (@AlexMP_MD) August 1, 2017

Dealing with flooded roads across SoFL! This is I-395 WB at Alton Rd. Stay safe (and dry) out there! @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/FxAI4wGtPZ — Jenise Fernandez (@JeniseFernandez) August 1, 2017

It's not just Miami Beach: City of Miami Police on the mainland have issued a warning about a micro-lake popping up downtown, too:

Please use CAUTION while commuting back home today. Puddles can be deeper than they appear. (Ne 2 Ave / 11 st) pic.twitter.com/ip5U4OQ4RL — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 1, 2017

Downtown Miami is literally underwater right now yet Florida Republicans still refuse to acknowledge climate change or sea level rise. pic.twitter.com/12CkleaDIH — Tomas Kennedy (@Tomaskenn) August 1, 2017

It also seems that most of Brickell is flooded as well. New Times reader Charlotte Zoda passed the following photos along:

Astoundingly, this is all happening without a tropical storm or hurricane even hitting Miami. Emily barely grazed us — had a storm or a full-on hurricane hit, things would likely look even worse than they do now. That's legitimately scary news: A November report from Miami-Dade County warned that the causeways leading people off Miami Beach are highly vulnerable to flooding due to sea-level rise. That means, as the globe warms over time, it's more and more likely drivers will get trapped on Miami Beach in a storm like this.

