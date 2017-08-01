 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Miami Is Totally Underwater Right Now Thanks to Tropical Storm Emily

Jerry Iannelli | August 1, 2017 | 4:35pm
AA

Well, uh, don't drive in Miami right now. Thanks to the remnants of yesterday's Tropical Storm Emily (which has since weakened to a depression), most of Miami Beach — and a big chunk of downtown Miami — sits under something close to a foot of water right now. Cars can't move, trees have fallen into roads, and a flash-flood warning has been issued for Miami Beach until 5:45 p.m.

Miami social-media users have been posting apocalyptic photos for the last few hours. You currently need an ark to make it through South Beach, and the National Weather Service's Miami office was forced to literally just tweet out the phrase "turn around, don't drown."

Here's a breakdown of which streets in South Beach are blocked off due to flooding — hint: It's all of them.

Frighteningly, some very vital passageways through town are inundated with water: Mt. Sinai Medical Center is getting hit with waves, and I-395 Westbound, one of the main causeways off the barrier island, is submerged:

It's not just Miami Beach: City of Miami Police on the mainland have issued a warning about a micro-lake popping up downtown, too:

It also seems that most of Brickell is flooded as well. New Times reader Charlotte Zoda passed the following photos along:

Miami Is Totally Underwater Right Now Thanks to Tropical Storm EmilyEXPAND
Courtesy of Charlotte Zoda
Miami Is Totally Underwater Right Now Thanks to Tropical Storm EmilyEXPAND
Courtesy of Charlotte Zoda
Miami Is Totally Underwater Right Now Thanks to Tropical Storm EmilyEXPAND
Courtesy of Charlotte Zoda

Astoundingly, this is all happening without a tropical storm or hurricane even hitting Miami. Emily barely grazed us — had a storm or a full-on hurricane hit, things would likely look even worse than they do now. That's legitimately scary news: A November report from Miami-Dade County warned that the causeways leading people off Miami Beach are highly vulnerable to flooding due to sea-level rise. That means, as the globe warms over time, it's more and more likely drivers will get trapped on Miami Beach in a storm like this.

 
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times’ daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned his master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >