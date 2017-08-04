Jason Taylor's Ex Sues for $3.4 Million Just in Time for His Hall of Fame Ceremony

For years, Jason Taylor was the clean-cut face of the Miami Dolphins, a family-friendly celeb with the charisma to earn jobs as a TV commentator and a Dancing With the Stars appearance plus a Hollywood romance with his wife Katina, the sister of his star teammate Zach Thomas. Tomorrow, Taylor will be inducted into the Football Hall of Fame.

Behind the scenes in the leadup to this crowning moment of his football career, though, Taylor's marriage to Katina quietly fell apart. And now his ex-wife is suing him in Broward Family Court, alleging he still owes her millions from their divorce settlement.

Neither his spokesman nor her attorney immediately responded to messages from New Times about the lawsuit, which was first reported by the Miami Herald's Jose Lambiet.