Great, a Tropical Storm Could Soak Miami in Next 48 Hours

Miami hasn't come close to picking up all the gigantic mounds of rotting palm fronds and shattered ficus branches left over from Hurricane Irma. The Florida Keys will only officially reopen to tourists this Sunday. So of course, a new tropical storm might just whip out of the northwestern Caribbean and batter South Florida and the Keys this weekend with some extra wind and rain.

The system threatening an October surprise for the area doesn't have a human name yet, though meteorologists are calling it Invest 99L. For now, the system is a loosely linked mess of storms and rain hanging over western Cuba and the Straits of Florida.

The problem is that the water between Miami and Havana is extraordinarily hot right now, and — combined with an upper-level low over the Gulf — might be just enough fuel to help the system spin up into a bonafide tropical storm between now and Saturday night.