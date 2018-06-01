How Kickstarter Helped Gabriel & Dresden Make Trance

Musicians not named Adele make most of their money from touring, not singles and albums. But Josh Gabriel and Dave Dresden came up with a clever way to fund the 12 tracks on their latest album, The Only Road.

A year ahead of its December release, the duo launched a Kickstarter campaign. Up for grabs was a private party at a backer's house with Gabriel & Dresden for $5,000. A $10,000 pledge promised a cowritten and coproduced track with the duo — publishing rights would be split 50-50 and there would be a five-day visit to their Bay Area studio. A $75 pledge secured a spot on the Gabriel & Dresden VIP guest list at any club event along with a photo, an album download, and other goodies, while a mere $10 pledge came with the full album available as a download.

The campaign was a massive success. It raised $75,000, which led to a deal with Anjunabeats and a full slate of touring dates. Powerhouse events such as Luminosity Beach Festival in the Netherlands and Tomorrowland in Belgium are on the calendar in July, but first comes the Club Space Terrace tonight, Friday, June 1.