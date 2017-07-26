The Ten Best Ladies Nights in Miami

EXPAND Photo by Karli Evans

It's not easy being a lady in this world, particularly given the current state of affairs. Sometimes you need a break - from the office, from the Man (and maybe your man) — God knows you've earned it. Luckily, many of your favorite Miami bars have ladies nights on most nights of the week - even Fridays. They offer free drinks and/or specials on liquor, beer, and wine, so pick your poison and bring the girls with you. If your man's been good this week, some bars even have perks for him.

Pro tip: ladies night doesn't mean bartenders work for free, In fact, the demand means they're working double time, so remember to bring cash for tips. Here's a rundown of the best ladies nights around Miami.

Kill Your Idol Courtesy of Kill Your Idol

Kill Your Idol. A trip over the bridge into Miami Beach usually means a hefty bar tab, but Kill Your Idol has always been a little different than the ritzy establishments that surround it. The South Beach dive is the ideal Beach hideaway from swarms of tourists. A new wave soundtrack often awaits, along with some of the city's next-big-thing drag and burlesque performers. Kill Your Idol already serves up one of the best deals on the beach with half-off drinks every day from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., but on Wednesdays ladies get some extra love with free drinks from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Some of Miami's best local bands also play Kill Your Idol on Wednesday, so it's a great night to catch up with your girls and the local music scene. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesdays at 222 Española Way, Miami Beach; 305-672-1852; sub-culture.org/kill-your-idol.

Wood Tavern Courtesy of Wood Tavern

Wood Tavern. There are many reasons why, years after Wynwood's meteoric bar and nightlife explosion, Wood Tavern remains one of the most popular bars in the neighborhood, It has even earned one-name only status in the vein of Cher and Madonna. There's the spacious outdoor patio area and, also the Wednesday ladies night. Wood offers free house liquors for ladies from 8 to 11 p.m., and $5 Jameson for everyone, so no one gets left out. Wood also takes ladies night as an opportunity to showcase female DJ talent, like that of resident DJ Jenni Foxx. 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays at 2531 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-748-2828; woodtavern.com.

Durdy Purdy Courtesy of Purdy Lounge

Purdy Lounge. Dirty Purdy gets a little durdier on Thursdays from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. for the "Hey Ma" ladies night. Purdy remains one of the most lit spots on the Beach to (durdy?) dance and continue the party after a night out. On Thursdays, the ladies night runs early enough to serve as a nightcap for the early birds, but late enough to be a pre-game spot for people who consider Friday morning the official start to the weekend. 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursdays at 1811 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-4622; purdylounge.com.

Blackbird Ordinary Courtesy of Blackbird Ordinary

Blackbird Ordinary. Drinking on ladies nights can too often mean sacrificing taste for frugality. Mostly well liquors are usually offered for free, while the higher end stuff retains its everyday cost. Blackbird Ordinary offers hands down some of the most delicious cocktails in Miami, so it would be a shame to walk into the beloved Brickell bar and forego the best drinks. At the Tuesday ladies nights, well drinks are free alongside the signature cocktail, the sweet blackberry concoction called the Blackbird. Save yourself a trip to the bar and order a couple up front, cause those things are addictive. 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Tuesdays at 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; blackbirdordinary.com.

World of Beer Michael Campina

World of Beer. Maybe you're more of a beer gal. If you are, sitting at a tavern with a selection of hundreds of beers from around the world might be more your style than a crowded bar and free well drinks. On Thursday nights at World of Beer Dadeland, ladies enjoy wine and selected beers on tap for half off after 9 p.m. Sure, it's not totally free, but half off means a chance to get out of your comfort zone and savor beers you've never tried from places you haven't yet visited. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursdays at 9010 SW 72nd Pl., Miami; 305-623-3522; worldofbeer.com.

