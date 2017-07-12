South Beach's Ten Best Dance Clubs

EXPAND Photo by Monica McGivern

The days of Madonna sightings and Versace parties are gone, but the nightclub scene of South Beach rages on. The players change and institutions come and go. Velvet ropes line the street, then vanish, only to return under new blinking signs. The music shifts, styles evolve, but the energy and excitement remain.

Whether you're searching for rock, hip-hop, EDM, or Latin vibes; whether you're looking to down a beer or sip expensive champagne; whether you're dressed to the nines or keeping it casual, South Beach is the place to go when it's time to get shit poppin'. Here are our favorite after-dark haunts east of the mainland, for now.

Purdy's Chocolate Sundays is one hell of a party. Photo Courtesy of Purdy Lounge

10. Purdy Lounge, 1811 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-4622; purdylounge.com. Sunday doesn't have to be the saddest night of the week — not when you head to this beachside bar for the last pinch of weekend at Made You Look Sundays. The 17-year-old bar just got a face-lift. All new decor and a refreshed cocktail menu mean more exciting things in store. This is one place in South Beach where you can feel free to be yourself.

Courtesy of Mango's Tropical Cafe

9. Mango's Tropical Cafe, 900 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-673-4422; mangos.com/miami. If you're a tourist from the Caribbean or South America, this is probably the only club you'll go to for the duration of your stay. This is the place where salsa, merengue, and bachata reign. Here, the biggest reggaeton hits blast through pink and orange atmospheres, and any woman walking alone is bound to be swept up in a close gyration before she can reach the bathroom. This is a spicy place where lovers entangle themselves between bass bumps and live dancers entertain all manner of birthday girls and bachelorette parties into the wee morning light. Is it a little cheesy? Yes, but honestly, why shouldn't it be?

Travis Scott, OG Chase B, and Purple onstage at Rockwell. Photo by WorldRedEye.com

8. Rockwell, 743 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-793-3882; rockwellmiami.com. From the mind of SoBe nightlife impresario Chris Paciello comes an exclusive spot where tastes are expensive and style is high. Paciello was a man about town in the roaring '90s, known for his ability to attract celebrities like a magnet. And he's hoping that, with Rockwell, he can bring some of that lush era atmosphere to Washington Avenue. It's not all about big-name DJs, but stars such as Lenny Kravitz, Lupe Fiasco, and Timbaland have been spotted here. This is the kind of place visitors dream of experiencing when they arrive at Miami International Airport.

EXPAND Girls and boys have a lot of fun at this party. Courtesy of Twist

7. Twist, 1057 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-9478; twistsobe.com. Looking for a gay ol' time? Twist might be the gayest thing on SoBe. "Never a cover, always a groove" is the motto. Hot dancers in nothing but underwear grace the bar. Drag queens rule the stage. With seven bars, three dance floors, and different music and energy in each, there's a whole lot more to explore than just your sexuality. It's OK, straight people, you're allowed in.

Do Not Sit always puts the music first. Courtesy of Do Not Sit on the Furniture

6. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-551-5067; facebook.com/DoNotSit. After more than two years in operation, Do Not Sit has carved a place in the hearts of Dade County hipster house heads. It's small, it's dark, and it's wonderfully decorated. It's kind of weird when the lights come on and you suddenly see the faces you've been dancing shoulder-to-shoulder with for hours. But when it's dark and muggy, it's got that true underground magic, a place that puts music first and welcomes all willing to dance.

