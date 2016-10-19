Rapper IndigoChildRick on III Points Debut: "I Was Connected With a Different Kind of Fan Base"

IndigoChildRick performs at III Points in Wynwood. Photo by Luca "Turi" Calderon

This year's edition of III Point was notable for plenty of reasons, from narrowly dodging a hurricane to taking audiences on a VR trip to Mars. For rapper IndigoChildRick, though, it marked his first performance at the growing indie scene festival.

“I think this one was exciting and different in the sense of the whole production. I feel like it was different in terms of production," he says. "The lights were super crazy. The crowd was different too because usually my shows are a different type of scene. So I was connected with a different kind of fan base.”

True, the show had to change due to Hurricane Matthew's close call, including an LCD light display getting the axe. While some of the concertgoers may have been upset about the absence of a crazy light show, Rick wasn’t bothered at all.

Besides, he’s used to being distracted by the diverse crowds that come though to his set. Being quite eclectic himself, Rick feels like he was able to connect with his die-hard fans who couldn’t help but roar when he performed songs like “The Show” and “Retribution.”

“I think it’s going to be about that energy, man. I feel they’re just going to feel it you know? When I get on a stage, my presence isn’t really like the average rapper. It’s not like that when I’m up there. I feel like they’ll see that and just flow off that energy.”

Since he first captivated fans with his 2012 mixtape Indigo, Rick released a series of singles that have carefully meshed trap, R&B, and even rock together to form one unique sound that can’t be compared to any other young emcee in the game.

He’s worked with his fellow South Florida counterparts Robb Bank$ and Pouya to create records that draws inspiration from their Dade county roots like “Hush Dat A$$.” Within the past year, he’s proven that his knack for switching his style up is impeccable thanks to tracks that stem from left field like “Machine.”

After his street anthem “Back on the Block” turned up the heat in Miami over the summer, Rick says that he’s currently plotting out the blueprints for the official video for the single produced by IcyTwat.

The adrenaline from his inaugural performance at III Points encouraged him to drop off his latest offering “Coogi,” which he produced himself. He’s also in the process of finishing up his next project Never Coming Down, which will be out “real, real, soon.”

Along with his forthcoming project, IndigoChildRick, AKA Fabrick, is also a skilled designer with plans to drop his upcoming clothing line called Dream Mode. Before becoming enamored with making music, Rick had dreams of launching his own clothing line since he was very young.

“I’ve just been so happy to do this, and it’s real cut-and-sown stuff. It’s not just printed on just a brand you can buy from the factory," he says. "Everything is custom made. So I’m really happy about the release.”

He admits he’s not traditional when it comes to his fashion influences since he doesn’t look up to any specific designer. He goes off of certain things like shapes and geometrics that are very pleasing.

“I’m such an art person that whatever translates into my mind, it turns into fashion or music or even a painting,” Rick says. “Anything can be an influence.”

IndigoChildRick plans to release his Dream Mode clothing line within the next month just in time for the holiday season. As for his Never Coming Down project, no release date has been confirmed, however it's likely to drop in December.

