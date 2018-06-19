Summer Solstice Brings Free Performances to Miami With Make Music Day

Summer in Miami means torrential downpours, stifling heat, and swarming mosquitoes. But many other cities welcome the sunny season. The French, in fact, have been celebrating Fête de la Musique every June 21 since 1982 to welcome summer. City by city, this tradition has spread with Make Music Day, a sonic summer solstice event presenting free musical performances in public spaces. And even though summer might not be Miami's most popular season, South Florida love its music. Thus, Make Music Miami was born.

This year's edition will offer dozens of performers in a multitude of locations, from Lincoln Road to Bayfront Park to the North Beach Bandshell to Coconut Grove's Peacock Park. "The idea is to expose as many residents of Miami-Dade to music as we can," Buskerfest Miami cofounder Justin Trieger explains. His organization, along with the Rhythm Foundation and Guitars Over Guns, was asked by the nonprofit Make Music Alliance to help organize this year's Make Music Miami into a more cohesive event than previous iterations.