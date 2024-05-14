Police Shut Down Feid and Yandel's Boat Show on the Miami River

What better way to promote and celebrate a song like this than to perform it in the neighborhood that gave the song its title? Feid must have thought when he posted an Instagram story inviting fans to watch him and Yandel perform the song on the Miami River next to Icon Brickell.
This was a bad idea: As it is, Brickell suffers from some of the worst traffic in the city. On top of that, Feid told fans to pull up sometime between 5:30 and 6 p.m. — prime rush hour for Miami.
Many fans on social media were quick to point out the poor choice of time and location. Others didn't care — they just wante to see a reggaeton legend perform in a unique setting for free.
Call us masochists. New Times was among those who braved traffic from Coral Gables to Brickell.
It was a mess.
Thousands of fans lined on the northern side of Icon, spilling onto the Brickell Avenue Bridge and the Miami Riverwalk, a sea of green (Feid's signature color) stretching from Miami Avenue to Biscayne Bay.
Eventually, the pair arrived in a megayacht equipped with a stack of speakers and launched into a set from their joint EP, Manifesting 20-05.
From where we were positioned near the Miami River, the performance was hard to hear. It didn't help that a battalion of Miami police officers were trying to maintain order.
The show lasted about a minute before MPD hopped on the yacht and shut it down.
Still, fans lingered after the party ended, hoping their hero might sneak in one more song.
Online, Feid played it cool, showing off the excitement fans had for him on his Instagram stories. He gave love and thanked everyone who showed up. He was in high spirits even if the circumstances didn't pan out.
@ferxxo444
PRIMER VIDEO OFICIAL DESPUES DE TANTO AVEMARIAAAAA♬ Brickell - Feid & Yandel
It was a nightmare for MPD, though, as boat traffic was high, and the bridges had to be lifted for a prolonged time. At one point, New Times was stuck two blocks away for ten minutes.
Though this predictably didn't work logistically, Feid gets an A for effort, even if commuters would argue for giving him an F.
Pro tip, Feid: Next time, try staging a free show at Flamingo Theater Bar inside the Four Ambassadors. Or opt for a bigger public space, like Bayfront Park downtown.
New Times emailed MPD as well as Feid and Yandel's representatives for comment. We'll update this post if we hear back.