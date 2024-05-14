Faena Theater Blurs the Line Between Audience and Performer

When it comes to performances, there is usually a clear divide between the audience and the act. The performer is typically confined to the stage while the crowd watches the stage from afar. However, Faena Theater challenges this dynamic with its unique design, intimate setting, and immersive experiences.
Located inside the Faena Miami Beach on Collins Avenue, the Faena Theater is the result of a unique collaboration. Argentine hotelier and developer Alan Faena, driven by a vision of a live music venue that exudes luxury and beauty, partnered with Australian film director Baz Lurhman and his wife Catherine Martin to design the venue. This partnership led to the creation of a space reminiscent of a traditional European opera house.
Adorned with gold pillars, red walls, a close-to-the-ground runway stage, and a grand chandelier at the center of the room, the venue is a truly luxurious setting that awes guests with its upscale look. It is the perfect place to produce a Great Gatsby-esque music bash.
According to executive producer and director of creative entertainment Brian Forti, the venue's unique design sets this venue apart from the other entertainment venues in the city.
"The minute you walk into the theater, you automatically realize you're not walking into just any venue," Forti says. "It has a design that basically overwhelms you. When you have a beautiful, artistic design of a venue that is such an intimate space, it becomes immersive. You're not sitting in rows like a theater; you're sitting in a space where, whatever performance there is going to be, like a cabaret show, a concert, or a nightclub, you turn that space into something different, something immersive. And it is that immersive experience that makes you feel like you're not just sitting in an audience watching a performance, you're in the performance."
Thanks to its intimate setting and small size, the Faena Theater fosters a unique connection between attendees and performers. The audience doesn't just watch the show; they become part of it. This was exemplified when rock star Jon Bon Jovi performed at the venue and was captivated by the setting.
"When Bon Jovi came to play at the Faena Theater, it was a huge event. He got on stage for soundcheck, and there was nobody in the room except the technicians. He looks around and says, 'Wow, I've played in bathrooms bigger than this,'" Forti recalls. "And when he came off the stage that night after his live performance, he came up to me and said, 'Dude, I have never experienced that energy from a room since we used to play in the clubs in New Jersey. I haven't made a connection like that with an audience in a long time.'"
The Faena Theater is a hub of diverse and high-quality performances, catering to a wide range of audiences. From the Faena Jazz Series to Allura Cabaret and Masters of Comedy series, there's something for everyone.
As a sort of intermission, a series of sensual shows takes place between the music, helping keep the energy high throughout the evening. During EverAfter's debut event, these shows played off the theme of "adult nighttime stories," with performances that reimagined childhood stories, like Little Red Riding Hood, except with eroticism and flair sprinkled in.
"Mistress of Ceremonies" Rocky Lanes serves as the evening's host and is the epicenter of this unforgettable dance party. Not only does she lead the show and entertain guests with her soulful yet powerful vocals and compelling dance moves, but she also helps transform the space from your everyday nightclub to an all-around performance.
As the host for both EverAfter and Allura Cabaret, Lanes doesn't just put in the physical work to entertain guests; she also immerses herself into the performance, delivering an experience where guests can leave their problems at the door, let loose, and be their most authentic selves.
"Anything that comes out of my life, I make sure that I am spreading positivity," Lanes tells New Times. "Even if they don't know me, if I can ensure that everyone leaves here with a sense of happiness and contentment, feeling great for life, their life, and who they are, then I achieved my purpose."
Although Lanes emphasizes that EverAfter and Allura Cabaret are entirely different experiences — one is similar to a Broadway show while the other is a bit more "chaotic" in the best way possible — they have one thing in common. Both blur the lines between the attendee and performer, as everyone is involved in making these events a true entertainment success.
"In Allura, the dancers go out and talk to the guests. During EverAfter, the girls go out into the audience. We believe in an immersive experience with our performance — our artists don't just stay on stage," she says. "Both performers and audience, we are all coming together for a memorable experience, a night to remember."
Faena Theater. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-655-5600; faenatheater.com.