Beyoncé and Jay-Z Announce On the Run II Tour Stop at Hard Rock Stadium

First couple of the United States Beyoncé and Jay-Z are "On the Run" once again, and they're making a return to Miami Friday, August 31, at Hard Rock Stadium.
The power couple first made a joint tour stop in Miami in the summer of 2014 on their On the Run Tour, which took fans on a narrative journey through the first decade of the pair's relationship, from their first collaboration, "'03 Bonnie & Clyde," to a rumored but long-unconfirmed marriage and the birth of their first child, Blue Ivy Carter. Today's announced On the Run II Tour coincides with the pair's tenth wedding anniversary.
Queen Bey and Jay-Z have taken fans on an emotional roller coaster in the time since the initial iteration of On the Run. In 2016, she broke hearts and the internet with the release of Lemonade, an ambitious and stunning visual album that dropped major hints about her husband's infidelity. She took a bat to cars in the video for "Hold Up" and tossed her wedding ring in the Jack White collaboration "Don't Hurt Yourself" before finding forgiveness in the songs "Sandcastles" and "All Night."
Jay-Z responded to the allegations in Lemonade and appeared to repent for his admitted infidelity on his 2017 album, 4:44, including on the Beyoncé collaboration "Family Feud."
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Both made solo tour stops in Miami in support of their respective albums, and their family expanded when Beyoncé gave birth to twins last summer. Her scheduled performance at Coachella next month marks her postpartum return to the stage, and On the Run II will follow two months later. As Beyoncé once sang on "Run the World (Girls)," she's "strong enough to bear the children/then get back to business."
Tickets for On the Run II go on sale to the general public Monday, March 19, at 10 a.m. Presales begin Wednesday, March 14, at 9 a.m.
Here is the full U.S. schedule for Jay-Z and Beyoncé's On the Run II:
July 25 - FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH
July 28 - FedEx Field in Washington, DC
July 30 - Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA
August 2 - MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ
August 5 - Gillette Stadium in Boston, MA
August 8 - US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN
August 10 - Soldier Field in Chicago, IL
August 13 - Ford Field in Detroit, MI
August 18 - New Era Field in Buffalo, NY
August 23 - Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN
August 25 - Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA
August 29 - Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL
August 31 - Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL
September 11 - AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX
September 13 - Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA
September 15 - NRG Stadium in Houston, TX
September 19 - University of Phoenix Stadium in Phoenix, AZ
September 22 - Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, CA
September 27 - SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, CA
September 29 - Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA
Jay-Z and Beyoncé's On the Run II Tour. Friday, August 31, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Presale begins Wednesday, March 14, at 9 a.m. via ticketmaster.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!