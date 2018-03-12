Beyoncé and Jay-Z Announce On the Run II Tour Stop at Hard Rock Stadium

First couple of the United States Beyoncé and Jay-Z are "On the Run" once again, and they're making a return to Miami Friday, August 31, at Hard Rock Stadium.

The power couple first made a joint tour stop in Miami in the summer of 2014 on their On the Run Tour, which took fans on a narrative journey through the first decade of the pair's relationship, from their first collaboration, "'03 Bonnie & Clyde," to a rumored but long-unconfirmed marriage and the birth of their first child, Blue Ivy Carter. Today's announced On the Run II Tour coincides with the pair's tenth wedding anniversary.

Queen Bey and Jay-Z have taken fans on an emotional roller coaster in the time since the initial iteration of On the Run. In 2016, she broke hearts and the internet with the release of Lemonade, an ambitious and stunning visual album that dropped major hints about her husband's infidelity. She took a bat to cars in the video for "Hold Up" and tossed her wedding ring in the Jack White collaboration "Don't Hurt Yourself" before finding forgiveness in the songs "Sandcastles" and "All Night."