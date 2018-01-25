Elton John Will Say "Farewell" to South Florida on Thanksgiving Weekend

Music legend Elton John announced yesterday in a surprise press conference that he'll retire from touring after a three-year "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour around the world. John, whose career spans more than half a century and over 30 albums, will take one last victory lap in South Florida with a pair of shows at the BB&T Center and American Airlines Arena over Thanksgiving weekend. He'll also play two more Florida shows, in Orlando and Tampa, the week after the holiday and end the tour in Jacksonville in March 2019.

Though John was hospitalized last year after falling gravely ill with a bacterial infection on tour, he insists his impending retirement has nothing to do with his health. "If you’re up to do 300 shows, you’re not in ill health. You’re in great health," he said to press conference moderator Anderson Cooper. "Listen, last year I picked up an infection in America and I was very ill for seven weeks and it knocked me sideways, but I still did 96 shows last year.”