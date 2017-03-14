The Ten Best St. Patrick's Day 2017 Parties in Miami

Photo by Laura Morcate

Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, died in the Fifth Century and probably never imagined his holy legacy would be celebrated worldwide by Christians and worshippers of the pint at the Church of Pub. The feast day became official in the 17th Century and gave Catholics a chance to break their penitence (AKA hit the bar) during Lent. That’s what many Miamians plan to do March 17, when they'll wear green shamrocks because good old Pádraig used the three-leaf clover to explain the Holy Trinity to pagans.

This year, say “sláinte” to your drinking buddies via the sacred trio of Guinness, Jameson, and Baileys at parties all over town.

Courtesy of St. Pat's Wynwood

1. St. Pat’s Day Wynwood

Get all Gaelic at the second-annual St. Patrick’s Day block party presented by Jameson at Mana. Trade that Irish jig for twerking and fist-pumping to Wynwood’s dopest DJs while throngs of revelers gulp down brew from a pop-up green beer garden. The party is free and open to the public, but $19 gets you a hat, necklace, green foam stick, one beer, and one shot. Food trucks will bring the grub; arts and crafts will bring the charm. The party starts at 4 p.m. and lasts until 2 a.m., when even Kendall eyes will be smilin’, bro. Get tickets via Eventbrite. Visit stpatswynwood.com or Facebook.

Courtesy of Shots

2. St. Patrick’s Wynwood Bar Crawl

Where Locals Go is hosting this year’s crawl, starting at Shots Miami at 6 p.m. and ending at 11 p.m. or wherever the luck o’ the Irish leads you on this free-roaming crawl. Twenty bucks gets you up to five drinks, swag (while supplies last), and specials at participating bars, including the Butcher Shop, Coyo Taco, El Patio, and Garden. Bring your shillelagh in case the crawl turns into a stumble. Shots is offering one free drink ticket if you register via Eventbrite. For more about Locals Go, visit Facebook.

EXPAND Courtesy of Sweet Liberty

3. Sweet Liberty

Clarke’s Irish Pub closed in 2013 after a successful seven-and-half-year run. And though it's gone, it will not soon be forgotten. The beloved neighborhood joint makes its second St. Patrick’s Day pop-up appearance at Sweet Liberty with Clarke’s former owner Laura Cullen and her crew. On the menu: Clarke’s “infamous” fish 'n' chips and Irish spring rolls (corned beef, cabbage, and mashed potatoes rolled up, deep-fried, and served with horseradish mustard). Wash it down with a pint of “liquid bread” engraved with your name by the Guinness folks, who’ll be onsite, or enjoy fancier libations such as Irish coffee or Sweet Liberty’s frothy and decadent Irish Flip (Guinness, Jameson, a whole egg, chocolate bitters, and freshly grated nutmeg). Traditional Irish dancers, bagpipers, and local legend Brendan O’Hara will complete the shindig that begins at 3 p.m. and lasts until the last leprechaun is standing or 5 a.m., whichever comes first. Visit mysweetliberty.com or Facebook.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Field

4. The Field Irish Pub & Eatery

At the Field Irish Pub & Eatery, don’t embarrass yourself by asking for green beer, 'cause it’s no more Irish than magically delicious Lucky Charms. But there’s definitely whiskey in the jar and more at this 16-year-old Celtic stronghold in Dania Beach, which is as close as you’ll get to the Emerald Isle this side of the pond. The all-day St. Patrick’s Day Festival 2017 will feature two music stages, dancers, cloggers, bagpipers, face-painters, gifts, and a late-night DJ. The celebration of all things Irish begins at 11 a.m. and runs late, until everybody is "whack for my daddy-o." Admission costs $10; kids ages 16 and under get in free. Visit thefieldfl.com or Facebook.

Courtesy of John Martin's Irish Pub

5. John Martin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant

John Martin’s has been bringing the Irish love to Coral Gables since 1989, and this year’s St. Paddy’s celebration will be no exception. Festivities begin at noon for a day of live Irish music featuring Bob Ritchie the Bagpiper, Paddy Kelleghan & Band, and others performing well into the wee hours. The kitchen will serve traditional fare such as shepherd’s pie and Irish potato soup, and the pub will pour a river of Guinness longer than Dublin’s Liffey. Visit johnmartins.com or Facebook.

