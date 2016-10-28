Eyes on Miami: Karolina Kurkova, Diane Guerrero, and David Grutman Party in Miami

Danie Gomez Ortigoza World Red Eye

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you may have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Wednesday, October 19

Gigi Spadei Hosts SoulCycle Influencer Ride at 1 Hotel South Beach: In partnership with SoulCycle Miami Beach and CPR Kitchen by Cold Pressed Raw, Gigi Spadei hosted an active morning ride, bringing together members of the wellness and fashion communities, followed by a healthy brunch at The 1 Rooftop of 1 Hotel South Beach

Thursday, October 20

D’USSE Dinner Series Celebrates the Retirement of NBA All Star Elton Brand at Komodo: NBA All Star and Olympian Elton Brand celebrated the announcement of his retirement prior to the start of the 2016-17 season with the Philadelphia 76ers at Miami hotspot Komodo, hosted by the D’USSE Dinner Series. Brand and the entire 76ers team, including Jahlil Okafor, Gerald Henderson, Nerlins Noel, Robert Covington, Joel Embiid and Nik Stauskas, took over the mezzanine level of Komodo to toast and celebrate the career of the veteran player with a four-course meal, each paired with a specialty D’USSE cocktail. The team enjoyed signature dishes like beef jerky and lime chicken before capping the meal with a towering dessert of bananas in a pagoda. They also hoisted a special toast over a sifter of D’USSE XO, the newest edition to the D’USSE Cognac collection. As the team gathered to leave, D’USSE-gift bags in hand, they circled around Brand for an impromptu dance party, reminiscent of their locker room escapades, as a final send off for their retired teammate.

Pamper for a Purpose at The Confidante: Kim Walker, Lana Bernstein, Lyndsey Grimes Cooper, and Stacey Galbut came together to host Pamper for a Purpose at The Confidante. Hair touch-ups were provided by Warren Tricomi, fashion illustrations by Emilio by Emil, mini massages by The Spa at The Confidante, and sips were provided by Finca Wölffer Rosé. All proceeds were donated to the Braman Family Breast Cancer Institute at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Friday, October 21

Zedd at Komodo Fridays: Komodo Friday was extra hot last week, thanks to a surprise visit by internationally renowned electronic DJ and producer Zedd.

Rockwell Fridays: It was another wild Rockwell night with an endless flow of booze and sick beats from the booth until the sun came up.

The Berman Law Group Fright Night Fundraiser Benefitting The Unicorn Children’s Foundation: The Berman Law Group hosted a Fright Night fundraiser benefitting the Unicorn Children’s Foundation at Blue Martini. The evening was hosted by Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Melissa and Joe Gorga, and brought together guests donning spooky and sexy costumes, including guest of honor, Bruce Vilanch. Later in the evening, MTV’s Chanel West Coast took the stage slinging bars for the whole crowd to dance all night long. The night was emceed by Evan Golden.

Saturday, October 22

Arty at LIV: It was another rowdy night at LIV as Arty graced the decks with his sweet sounds and kept the crowd raging until the early morning hours.

The WKND #atMDD Dinner at the Home of Craig Robins + Jackie Soffer with Performance by Jesse Jo Stark: Chrome Hearts celebrated the launch of Jesse Jo X The Elder Statesman, a collaboration between musician Jesse Jo Stark and fashion line The Elder Statesman, with a special performance by Stark during Miami Design District’s TheWKND #atMDD.

The WKND #atMDD Welcome Tour of the Miami Design District with Craig Robins & Karolina Kurkova: Top social media influencers were treated to a tour of the Miami Design District in celebration of TheWKND #atMDD. Led by Craig Robins, CEO and President of DACRA, and supermodel Karolina Kurkova, guests received a behind the scenes look of Paradise Plaza as well as stops at iconic spots like The Moore Building and Palm Court, plus a visit to IWC Schaffhausen and Loewe.

Monday, October 24

Gio’s Total Split Show at Basement Miami: Halloweek has officially begun, and Basement Miami kicked things off with the infamous, crazy, and fun-filled Gio’s Total Split Show party.