Eyes on Miami: The Stars of South Beach Wine & Food Festival and Beyond

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

February 23



Ashanti and Alec Monopoly at LIV: Everyone was acting “Foolish” Saturday night at LIV, when Ashanti owned the stage making it one night to remember. Even artist Alec Monopoly showed up to the club.

Heineken Light Burger Bash Hosted by Guy Fieri: The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s beloved Burger Bash got a new twist this year with resident Food Network rockstar Guy Fieri as its host. Guests gathered under the festival’s iconic white tents behind The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach hotel to graze on carefully curated offerings from chefs from across America, and sipped on refreshing Heineken Light beer and wine selections.

Zac Posen and Giada De Laurentiis World Red Eye

February 24



Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village, Day One: The Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village featured Mastercard Grand Tasting Tents & KitchenAid Culinary Demonstrations at the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival, with offerings from more than 50 restaurants and an array of wines and libations from Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. Guests sampled bold cuisine, stylish wines, and creative spirits, and watched their favorite Food Network and Cooking Channel chefs, authors and culinary personalities.

Rita Ora and Maluma World Red Eye

Alesso, Rita Ora, and Maluma at LIV: Saturday night was epic at LIV as Rita Ora and Alesso took over the stage for one epic performance. Columbian singer Maluma was also spotted at Miami’s hottest club.

Walshy Fire World Red Eye

Bacardi Hosts Walshy Fire’s Rum & Bass Beach Party: Bacardi presented guests at SOBEWFF with a late night of irresistible beats, light bites and endless cocktails at its Rum & Bass Beach Party featuring Walshy Fire. Festival goers danced the night away to some serious tracks by Fire & friends, including special guest DJ Irie.

Robert Irvine World Red Eye

Barry’s Bootcamp & Bites Hosted by Robert Irvine at 1 Hotel South Beach: If there’s one chef and television personality who embodies the marriage of food and fitness, it’s Robert Irvine. Irvine was joined by co-instructor Derek DeGrazio, partner and head trainer for Barry’s Bootcamp Miami, to lead guests through the ultimate morning workout at 1 Hotel South Beach . And in true SOBEWFF-fashion, the workout was followed by refreshing libations and bites from some of South Florida’s best eateries.

Jillionaire World Red Eye

Jillionaire at Discobox at Basement Miami: Basement kicked off Saturday night with Jillionaire, as he took over the decks with jams that had the entire club bumpin' all night long.

Rick Ross World Red Eye

Rick Ross at Rockwell’s Two-Year Anniversary Celebration: The Biggest Boss aka Rick Ross headed to Rockwell on Saturday night, as the iconic club celebrated their two-year anniversary.

Kristin Cavallari World Red Eye

Rooftop Rosé Happy Hour Hosted by Kristin Cavallari Part of the Crave Greater Fort Lauderdale Series at W Fort Lauderdale: As the 2018 SOBEWFF was underway, guests sipped on Whispering Angel rosé by Chateau D’Esclans, noshed on bites, and enjoyed a sprawling view of the hotel's white sandy beachfront and teal blue waters. Television star, jewelry and shoe designer, and True Roots cookbook author Kristin Cavallari hosted the soiree.

Dwyane Wade and Reshad Jones World Red Eye

February 25



Dwyane Wade and Reshad Jones at Kiki on the River Sundays: After his recent return to Miami, Dwyane Wade, along with Miami Dolphins player Reshad Jones, celebrated his Sunday in style riverside at Kiki on the River.

David Grutman, Lee Brian Schrager, and Alesso World Red Eye

The David Grutman Experience at Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village: The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival partnered with David Grutman to bring festival goers The David Grutman Experience at Sunday’s Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village. David Grutman, known for his hotspots LIV, Story, and Komodo, transformed the courtyard between the signature Mastercard Grand Tasting Tents into a scene developed and ideated by Grutman himself, including food from his favorite South Florida neighborhoods and high energy beats. Sounds by Alesso,a guest appearance from Cedric Gervais, and endless Belvedere Vodka kept guests cool throughout the day.