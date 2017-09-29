Art Basel Agrees to Five More Years at the Miami Beach Convention Center

Since the Swiss art fair Art Basel launched a sister show in South Florida, the event has been held at the Miami Beach Convention Center. That won't change anytime soon. Art Basel and the City of Miami Beach announced today they have agreed to a new, five-year lease that will keep Art Basel Miami Beach coming back to the convention center through 2023.

The long-term lease will bind Basel to the Beach beginning in 2019 and guarantees Art Basel exclusive use of the convention center during its run. That includes the venue's new ballroom and meeting spaces. In return, the convention center will provide a direct connection via elevator and escalator between the exhibit halls and the second-floor ballroom, according to the release.